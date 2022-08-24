Xaxis India launches programmatic media commerce solution, Discovery Commerce

Xaxis, on Wednesday announced the launch of a new programmatic media commerce solution in India called Discovery Commerce, which helps brands and advertisers navigate the evolving programmatic media commerce ecosystem and drive stronger outcomes from their media investments.

“We believe there could not be a more exciting time to launch this solution as there are so many opportunities for brands and advertisers to capitalise on e-commerce platform growth. From consistent datasets to campaign measurement and optimisation knowhow, there’s various key ingredients when it comes to doing e-commerce advertising right,” Atique Kazi, president, data, performance and digital products, GroupM India said.

As per the company, Discovery Commerce enables advertisers to utilise data signals specifically around product adoptions, search patterns, and purchase patterns, then integrate additional advertising strategies that help drive sales, build brands, and engage customers on e-commerce platforms or brand-owned sites. Powered by Xaxis’ programmatic excellence, strong global partnerships, proprietary technology, and tailored data touchpoints, the solution creates a holistic approach to e-commerce performance, driving consumers towards purchase across various platforms and points of sale. Subsequently, the data and insights gathered from the various touchpoints will be used as benchmarks to inform future campaigns and audience planning. Xaxis claims to have already onboarded multiple partners into Discovery Commerce, with specialised capabilities around data, inventory, technology, and creative, including key partnerships with Shopalyst and Flipkart.

In addition to driving stronger e-commerce performance and building benchmarks for future campaigns, Discovery Commerce helps brands better understand consumer behaviours and create more accurate target audiences by connecting online and offline data points, Xaxis said in an official statement. It can reach multiple online environments, premium publishers, leading marketplaces, and shoppable media ad formats, offering a simplified and consolidated service that unites previously siloed consumer data points.

One way Discovery Commerce uses that data to elevate brand outcomes is through the use of Shoppable Media, a solution powered by Xaxis’ in-house creative and execution shop Xaxis Creative Studios (XCS). XCS leverages AI to understand real-time consumer behaviours on retailer websites and applies dynamic creative optimisation with data-driven product recommendations based on validated customer preferences. It provides a more convenient way for shoppers to add branded products into their preferred retailer’s basket, removing the need to remember the brand when they are online or in-store. It also significantly shortens the shopping journey for consumers, enabling them to browse, compare, and complete the order without leaving the ad.

