Xanadu Realty appoints KN Swaminathan as CFO

Xanadu Realty has appointed KN Swaminathan as the chief financial officer to strengthen its leadership team. In his new role, Swaminathan will be responsible for the governance and regulatory compliance besides the financial management, accounting, and commercial functions.

“Swami as we fondly call him, is a dynamic leader and great asset to our organisation. We are very privileged to have him on board as his vast knowledge and expertise will empower us to achieve our ambition and bring larger focus towards the next phase of our evolution,” Vikas Chaturvedi, CEO, Xanadu Group, said.

An industry veteran, Swaminathan has more than 33 years of experience in taking companies to the public markets with careful attention to detail and diligence, the company said in a statement. Prior to Xanadu Realty, he was the group chief financial officer of Kolte Patil Developers and has also worked with Reliance Communication and Lodha Group.

“I have seen Xanadu grow multifold from the outside and I’m a part of this thriving ecosystem. We are on an exciting journey to achieve disproportionate growth in the coming few years and my prime agenda shall be to ensure financial and regulatory transformation,” Swaminathan stated on the new role.

Founded in 2016 by industry veterans Anurag Singhvi and R Karthik, Xanadu Realty is the institutional growth expert that helps real estate businesses grow by designing marketing strategies, technical analysis, and providing solutions. Xanadu specialises in real estate, business strategy and consulting, investment banking, and CRM with successful outcomes for some of the real estate brands, such as Hiranandani, Raheja, Mayfair, Kumar Properties and Adhiraj. Xanadu brings tech-assisted, analytics-based solutions to several real estate paradigms: product conception and design, product development, market assessment, branding, marketing, and brand positioning.

