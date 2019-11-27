Wynk claims the top spot by having the highest daily active users

Wynk offers music in 14 Indian languages and regional songs now account for 26% of the overall 3 billion monthly streams on the app

Wynk music streaming app claims the number one spot in terms of daily active users (DAU), claimed Airtel based on Oct 2019 data from App Annie. The performance metric underlines the surge in user preference for Wynk Music when it comes to consuming music on smartphone.

“The team is focused on building the most personalised music experience for our customers. Wynk’s deep catalogue of songs combined with a holistic understanding of our customer’s preferences allows us to build an incredible product. And Airtel users get a free subscription to millions of songs in Wynk through the Thanks program,” Adarsh Nair, chief product officer, Bharti Airtel, said.

According to the company, Indian regional music is witnessing the fastest growth despite Bollywood and International music having the largest inventory on the platform. Overall, there has been a 75% surge in the number of users streaming regional music.

With increasing smartphone adoption in tier 2 and 3 towns and rural areas, the demand for regional language songs and local artists is also on the rise. More users in these markets are opting to go online for entertainment and discovering music on apps as opposed to loading pirated music on their devices.

“Regional content is clearly the new hero as more users come online and look for content that is relevant to them. We aim to invest disproportionately for further expanding our regional content library and work with local artists to bring them to the online world of music,” added Adarsh Nair.

Wynk offers music in 14 Indian languages and regional songs now account for 26% of the overall 3 billion monthly streams on the app. Songs in Oriya, Gujarati, Assamese, Marathi, Telugu and Bhojpuri have seen over 150% growth and are also popular outside the home states as well. Interestingly, Bhojpuri music is also seeing strong uptake amongst urban youth in metros such as Delhi.