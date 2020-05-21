Wunderman Thompson’s ‘Blink Film’ celebrates cultural diversity of indigenous tribes

The short film highlights the cultural identity of the last 36 indigenous tribes in still photographs

On the occasion of the United Nation’s World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, Wunderman Thompson India along with The Jimmy Nelson Foundation has released a short film ‘#SOS Save Our Sentinels – The Blink Film’ that celebrates the cultural diversity of indigenous tribes across the world.

The short film highlights the cultural identity of the last sentinels of our natural reserves, the last 36 indigenous tribes in still photographs tied together from thousands of original documented photographs over the last twenty years by photographer Jimmy Nelson and his team. “Indigenous tribes are endangered in their own ancient habitats. The film celebrates the last few of these tribes for standing still, despite the threat to their cultural identity and their own forest lands,” the foundation said.

The soundtrack is a multilingual musical expression with lyrics from ancient tribal sayings and forgotten folk songs recorded on location from almost all the indigenous tribes featured in the film. The musical narrative includes Indigenous influences from Africa, Siberia, India, South America and the Aboriginals of Australia. According to Jimmy Nelson, there has never been a better time than now than to bow and acknowledge the superheroes of the natural world. “They can guide us out of these dark times into the light of a healthy future.”

The whole process took me and my team of researchers, editors, music directors and sound engineers over seven months to put this seven-minute iconographic narrative together from thousands of rare images of the last 36 indigenous tribes and archival footage of their endangered habitats, documented over the last twenty years, Senthil Kumar, chief creative officer, Wunderman Thompson, India, added. “#SOS Save Our Sentinels is an iconography of the last indigenous tribes to put them in the spotlight and celebrate their cultural identity. A powerful photographic documentary and cultural commentary on the last sentinels of our natural reserves,” he added.

Read Also: Asian Paints reassures painters and their families of safe painting in new ad film

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook