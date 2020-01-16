Wunderman Thompson South Asia bags the creative mandate for Sugarlite

Sugarlite is a premium sugar brand from Zydus Wellness

Creative agency Wunderman Thompson has won the creative mandate for Sugarlite. As part of the mandate, the agency will provide strategic and creative services to devise a communication plan for the brand which will cut across geographies, demographics and mind-sets and deliver differentiated content with incisive insights. Launched in January 2019, Sugarlite is a premium sugar brand from Zydus Wellness with an agenda to provide healthy sugar to Indian homemakers and health seekers.

According to Tarun Arora, chief executive officer, Zydus Wellness, the brand wanted to partner with a creative agency which would not only be responsible for communication development but also understand and incorporate strategic inputs on the brand.

For Tarun Rai, chairman and group CEO, Wunderman Thompson, South Asia, the agency will will work in close partnership with the Sugarlite team to achieve their ambitious business objectives. “Zydus Wellness has some amazing brands in their portfolio, and with Wunderman Thompson’s capabilities in data, digital and technology, we are in a strong position to offer end-to-end solutions for the brand,” he added.

“Through Sugarlite, we want to redefine the sugar category in India and creative communication plays a crucial role to achieve the same,” Kishore Tadepalli, SVP and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai said.

Wunderman Thompson (WT) is a creative, data and technology agency which delivers end-to-end solutions at a global scale with an entrepreneurial spirit. Headquartered in New York, WT is a worldwide agency bringing together over 20,000 people in 90 markets across the globe.

Wunderman Thompson South Asia Group provides integrated communication solutions to its clients through its network across India (New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore), Sri Lanka and Nepal. The group includes Wunderman Thompson, Contract Advertising, ADK-Fortune, Hungama Digital Services and Mirum. With a reach of 1000 employees in over 18 offices across three countries. In a fast-changing communication environment Wunderman Thompson is committed to staying ahead of the curve by adding new skill sets, building new capabilities and collaborating with partner companies to offer the best business solutions to our clients.

