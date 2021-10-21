Wunderman Thompson South Asia appoints Shamsuddin Jasani as CEO

The appointment will come into effect on November 1.

Wunderman Thompson, on Thursday appointed Shamsuddin Jasani as the incoming chief executive officer, South Asia. The appointment will come into effect on November 1. Jasani “Shams” will report directly to Ewen Sturgeon, CEO, International, Wunderman Thompson.

For Sturgeon, Shamsuddin Jasani is the natural successor to continue propelling Wunderman Thompson’s South Asia business forward.

Jasani is a veteran of the industry, having launched Isobar in India in 2008, growing it from a two-person team to over 300-strong across South Asia. It’s a great honour, but an even greater responsibility, to join such an iconic brand as Wunderman Thompson, Jasani said. “I am looking forward to not only continuing Wunderman Thompson’s legacy but to take it to greater heights with the combination of creative, data, commerce and technology. I believe at Wunderman Thompson we have all the ingredients to be the partner of choice for the growth and transformation of brands and business in India,” he added.

At Wunderman Thompson is part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company. Its experts provide end-to-end capabilities at a global scale to deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience.

Read Also: Fabindia pulls ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ ad as #BoycottFabindia trends ahead of Diwali

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook