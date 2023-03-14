Wunderman Thompson South Asia appoints Raji Ramaswamy and Joy Chauhan as chief growth officer and chief client officer respectively

Wunderman Thompson South Asia has announced new leadership appointments as Raji Ramaswamy and Joy Chauhan have been promoted to chief growth officer and chief client officer, respectively, while continuing to uphold their current responsibilities.

Ramaswamy and Chauhan will lead strategic growth for the group by focusing on new business and key clients across the region, the company said. They will oversee client retention and business development, nurture teams of talent, and play cross-agency roles in driving strategic growth initiatives, such as developing new client services and capabilities.

Ramaswamy, who has over 25 years of experience in marketing and brand management, currently serves as the CEO of Wunderman Thompson India’s group company Contract India. On the other hand, Chauhan leads the Delhi office. He has spent over 20 years building several global and Indian brands and businesses across geographies.

“Both are leaders with a proven track record of providing positive business solutions for clients and teams and demonstrating their ability to develop teams and business operations that fuel growth. With India as one of our fastest-growing markets, and being poised to provide integrated solutions to our clients, we are on an ambitious growth trajectory with Raji and Joy as enablers to chart the best course for the next growth phase.” said Shams Jasani, CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia.

