Wunderman Thompson South Asia appoints Harsh Shah as chief digital officer

Shah will be responsible for accelerating the digital transformation of the Wunderman Thompson Group

Prior to his current appointment, Shah was with Dentsu Creative as president – west and managing partner, Dentsu Webchutney

Wunderman Thompson South Asia has announced the appointment of Harsh Shah as the chief digital officer, effective from January 17, 2023. In his new role, Shah will be responsible for accelerating the digital transformation of the Wunderman Thompson Group, and working with all agencies across creative, communication, tech, health and commerce to deliver an integrated solution to all clients across the Group.

Shah will be based out of Mumbai and report directly to Shams Jasani, chief executive officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia. 

The work at Wunderman Thompson harnesses the power of creative, technology, and commerce to drive growth for brands, Shams Jasani, chief executive officer,  Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said. “We have Shah on board at a critical juncture when we are looking at offering end-to-end capabilities to our clients at scale,” he added.

Prior to his current appointment, Shah was with Dentsu Creative as president – west, and led operations, revenue, people and culture for Dentsu Webchutney, and regional business for the rest of Dentsu Creative. His work experience also includes his stint at Reliance Broadcast Network. He left as network digital lead where he was responsible for digital marketing strategies of the radio and TV businesses.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 11:14:19 am