Wunderman Thompson North America appoints Tom Murphy as chief creative officer

Wunderman Thompson North America has announced that Tom Murphy will join the agency as chief creative officer (CCO). In his new role, he will report to CEO Audrey Melofchik. Wunderman Thompson’s global chief creative officer, Bas Korsten has been acting NA CCO for most of 2022.

“Growth challenges facing clients today require an agency partner steeped in expertise across their entire ecosystem with creative firepower to ignite it in completely new ways. From the moment I met Tom, I knew he was the perfect partner to lead Wunderman Thompson NA as we blaze a trail of inspiring creativity and growth with our client partners. He is an amazing thinker, leader and human being,” Melofchik said on the appointment.

Known for his track record of creative excellence that drove McCann’s most celebrated work of the past decade, including the iconic “Fearless Girl”, Murphy’s access to Wunderman Thompson’s toolbox of end-to-end capabilities will inspire endless ideas and solutions to impact its North American clients, the company said in an official statement.

Murphy has spent 16 years at McCann, most recently as North American CCO and has influenced creative talent and effective work over the course of his career. His work has impacted brands such as Verizon, Mastercard, Microsoft, Ulta Beauty, Lysol, Mucinex, MGM Resorts, NY Lottery, USPS, and HomeGoods.

“Wunderman Thompson has such a massive breadth of capabilities. When those capabilities meet creativity – they become superpowers. From my earliest conversations with Audrey and Bas, I sensed their ambition for the future of Wunderman Thompson North America. In our first call, I underlined two key words in my notebook: ambition and creativity. I could immediately tell we value the same things and will achieve great things together,” Murphy stated.

Murphy originally joined McCann as a group creative director in 2004, from DDB Chicago, where he worked on top brands McDonald’s, Budweiser and Bud Light.

Also Read: Leo Burnett India launches specialised division LB Regional

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook