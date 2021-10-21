Wunderman Thompson names Tarun Rai as executive director, strategic initiatives, APAC

In his new role, Rai will help accelerate growth across the many countries of the region

Wunderman Thompson has announced the appointment of Tarun Rai, erstwhile chairman and group CEO South Asia, as executive director, strategic initiatives, APAC. The appointment will be effective from January 1, 2022. In his new role, Rai will help accelerate growth across the many countries of the region after spending 25 years in the Indian advertising ecosystem. He will report to Ewen Sturgeon, CEO, International, Wunderman Thompson.

“We would like to thank Tarun for his leadership and efforts as group CEO of South Asia, and are pleased that Tarun will continue his strategic guidance and support for the agency as he moves on to serve as our APAC executive Director of Strategic Initiatives,” Sturgeon said.

During his stint as chairman and CEO, Rai has led significant changes at an organisational and cultural level, most recently leading the seamless transition to Wunderman Thompson. He is credited for putting the company, previously known as JWT, on an aggressive growth path. He also helped the organisation diversify its capabilities to better serve clients. Moreover, he has fostered a culture of collaboration across the various group companies, along with building a robust leadership team.

“The last seven years have been very exciting and rewarding. The unprecedented changes in these years required nimble leadership. I also had the opportunity to lead the transition to our new company, Wunderman Thompson, which has a powerful mix of creativity and technology. We partner with some of the best clients in the industry and I value their friendship and support. I am extremely proud of our people and of our leadership team for their fantastic work through these years. I now look forward to stepping into my new role in an expanded geography,” Rai stated.

