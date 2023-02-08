scorecardresearch
Wunderman Thompson names Richa Dholi as vice president, strategy planning

Dholi, who will be overseeing the marketing strategies for the firm from Mumbai, had also bagged ‘The Global Marketer’ award during her time at Capgemini.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Wunderman Thompson India appoints Richa Dholi as VP, Strategy Planning.

Wunderman Thompson India has named Richa Dholi as its vice president, strategy planning. Prior to her new role, Dholi had worked with FMCG and lifestyle brands including Capgemini, Ogilvy, Lowe, McCann and most recently with Koo, a home-grown Twitter-like platform.  

“In the post pandemic world, consumers engage very  differently with brands. We need to constantly recalibrate our thinking and creatively  innovate to be ahead of the curve in terms of brand engagement and customer  experience. With Richa on board, we get the right blend of understanding business and  strategy.” said Anurag Tandon, managing partner, Wunderman  Thompson Mumbai.

Dholi, who will be overseeing the marketing strategies for the firm from Mumbai, had also bagged ‘The Global Marketer’ award during her time at Capgemini.

“Wunderman Thompson has a cutting-edge approach to blending culture,  creativity, and technology. As a planner, I am eager to continue growing and evolving  in this dynamic environment.” said Richa Dholi. 

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 13:20 IST