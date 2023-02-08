Wunderman Thompson names Richa Dholi as vice president, strategy planning

Wunderman Thompson India has named Richa Dholi as its vice president, strategy planning. Prior to her new role, Dholi had worked with FMCG and lifestyle brands including Capgemini, Ogilvy, Lowe, McCann and most recently with Koo, a home-grown Twitter-like platform.

“In the post pandemic world, consumers engage very differently with brands. We need to constantly recalibrate our thinking and creatively innovate to be ahead of the curve in terms of brand engagement and customer experience. With Richa on board, we get the right blend of understanding business and strategy.” said Anurag Tandon, managing partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.



Dholi, who will be overseeing the marketing strategies for the firm from Mumbai, had also bagged ‘The Global Marketer’ award during her time at Capgemini.



“Wunderman Thompson has a cutting-edge approach to blending culture, creativity, and technology. As a planner, I am eager to continue growing and evolving in this dynamic environment.” said Richa Dholi.

