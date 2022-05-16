Wunderman Thompson names Anurag Tandon as managing partner to lead its Mumbai operations

Wunderman Thompson (WT) India has appointed Anurag Tandon as its managing partner to lead its Mumbai operations. In his new role, Tandon will focus on growing the client base in Mumbai and work with teams on providing business solutions for brands by leveraging the agency’s capabilities of creative, technology, strategic consultancy, commerce and data-driven experience and design. The appointment is effective from May 16, 2022.

With the company’s focus on being the strategic partner for its clients across the brand and consumer experience ecosystem, the company is onboarding Tandon at a critical juncture to augment growth for its clients and teams, Shams Jasani, CEO, Wunderman Thompson, South Asia, said. “With his track record of achieving business targets and vast experience across diverse categories and brands, we are convinced that he will be able to accelerate the momentum we have,” he added.

In his previous stint, Tandon served as managing partner at DDB Mudra, heading its Mumbai and Ahmedabad operations focused on driving growth and delivering profitability. Previously, he was also global brand director for Unilever’s ice cream business, responsible for developing brand strategies and communication plans in markets across South East Asia (SEA), NAMET and Latin America (LATAM). With over 20 years of experience in building brands, Tandon has an understanding of the culture and consumer across varied industries such as automobiles, consumer goods, fashion, retail and financial services.

For Tandon, the constant evolution of consumer journeys poses a challenge for clients. “There is a need for integration of services and providing experiences around the brand which Wunderman Thompson can deliver. With WT’s strength of long term client partnerships, I’m looking forward to the next leg of the agency journey, by building on the fundamentals that WT has always stood for,” he stated.

Wunderman Thompson is a WPP agency. Wunderman Thompson South Asia Group provides communication solutions to its clients through its network across India (New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore), Sri Lanka and Nepal. The group includes Wunderman Thompson, Contract Advertising, ADK-Fortune and Mirum.

