Wunderman Thompson Kolkata’s new campaign demonstrates sustainable ways of living

Wunderman Thompson Kolkata’s films for Exide Sunday, an offering from Exide Industries that was released recently, portrays sustainable ways of living that people can adopt, thereby easing out life, like on Sundays.

In its bid to make the film more memorable, it has executed real life situations and light hearted humour, meanwhile demanding simplicity and relatability. For instance, the fourth film is set in a family context, where the audio track plays a major role to add the humour aspects. It demonstrates the different stages one goes through while adopting solar and how it can be done with ease, in a smooth manner.

The campaign will be anchored in the digital space and will be extended on ground through events and executions.

“We are sure that this campaign will be a launch pad for Exide Sunday,” said Vijay Jacob, SVP and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson Kolkata.

“When a solar solution provider has an interesting name like ‘Exide Sunday’, we made sure to play up the branding with a series of fun, easy films that drive in the ‘everyday becomes a Sunday’ feeling along with the promise of a hassle free experience. The idea was to make the branding stick and the concept stick out,” added Arjun Mukherjee, VP & senior ECD, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata.

The series of films, which were released in mid-January 2023 across digital and social media platforms, has been directed by Vibhu Puri.

Also Read EaseMyTrip becomes the official travel partner for Sharjah Warrior

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook