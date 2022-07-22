Wunderman Thompson Kolkata’s film for Tata Pravesh promotes gender inclusivity

Tata Pravesh has launched a film ‘Raahi’ created by Wunderman Thompson Kolkata that showcases how the company is curating an inclusive workplace.

The film tells the story of an LGBTQIA+ individual, shunned by society but who is accepted by colleagues. The film signs off with the strong social message, ‘Acceptance can open doors’, encouraging us to open our minds, ‘#KholoMannKeDwaar’ allowing the winds of change to air out our prejudices, informed the company.

“As a company, our objective has always been to drive diversity and build a benchmark workplace. The inclusion of LGBTQIA+ people in the Tata Steel workforce is a step in that direction. The film urges us to accept everyone and create an inclusive workplace where equal opportunity is provided to all,” Jaya Singh Panda, chief diversity officer, Tata Steel Ltd., said.

Tata Steel has onboarded 97 transgender persons in various roles till date. In 2019, Tata Steel had also introduced a policy for LGBTQIA+ employees, urging them to enlist their partners with the Company, so as to enable them to avail all HR benefits, said the company.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AugDZujrRSo

“Tata Pravesh has always stimulated people, making them think about issues that impact society. The film is the latest addition to a series of communications from the brand over the years which attempt to open the doors of our mind. It prompts us to ensure our LGBTQIA+ co-workers feel that we care, urging us to be empathetic and supportive,” Animesh Roy, chief services and solutions, Tata Pravesh, Tata Steel Ltd., said.

“We need to be sensitive towards our LGBTQIA+ co-workers and make them feel welcome at the workplace. This film encourages us to make them feel at home as our colleagues. It teaches us to build relationships based on love and respect, regardless of gender, so that no one ever walks alone,” Arjun Mukherjee, vice president, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said.