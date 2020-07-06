Wunderman Thompson Kolkata wins CenturyPly account for corporate and panel division

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

Digital agency Wunderman Thompson has won the account for plywood company CenturyPly for its corporate and panel division. The account was won by the agency following a multi-agency pitch.

In addition to corporate, the mandate covers ply, board and a few other lines of business. Following the multi-agency pitch process, which began in October last year, the agency has commenced work on the CenturyPly account from July 1. According to Keshav Bhajanka, executive director, CenturyPly, the company was looking for an agency who can refresh the image of the CenturyPly brand and add further momentum to brand building efforts. “With the strength of its creative team and years of experience in handling various brands in the building materials category, Wunderman Thompson is poised to infuse further creative energy into the CenturyPly brand,” he added.

Incidentally, J. Walter Thompson, now Wunderman Thompson had given birth to the CenturyPly tagline Sab Sahe Mast Rahe, way back in 2006. “The Sab Sahe Mast Rahe campaign tagline created by us continues even today. We look forward to partnering them in their next phase of growth with our added creative, technology and data capabilities,” Vijay Jacob Parakkal, senior VP and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said.

Part of WPP, Wunderman Thompson South Asia Group provides integrated communication solutions as well as offerings across commerce, consultancy, CRM, CX, data, production and technology to its clients through its network across India, Sri Lanka and Nepal. The group includes Wunderman Thompson, Contract Advertising, ADK-Fortune and Mirum. The agency’s client portfolio includes names such as Association of Mutual Funds in India, United Breweries, Tata Pravesh, The Times of India among others.

