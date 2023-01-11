Wunderman Thompson India names Rajeshwari Rao as SVP, executive creative director

Wunderman Thompson India has announced the appointment of Rajeshwari Rao as senior vice president and executive creative director. According to the company, Rao will be based out of Mumbai where she will be the creative head of the agency’s Unilever business in addition to several other important businesses. She will report directly to Anurag Tandon, managing partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.

Rao’s appointment comes at a time when the company is looking at strengthening its creative output, Anurag Tandon, managing partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said. “We are glad to onboard her at this juncture when we are upping the ante on our work. With her varied experience, Rao will play a pivotal role in understanding the client’s business and translating it into great creative work,” he added.

According to the company, her appointment comes at a time when the agency is strategically looking to bolster its creative leadership team. In her nearly two decades-long experience, Rao has worked across agencies such as Ogilvy, McCann, DDB and BBH for brands such as L’Oreal, Mercedes, Brooke Bond, McDonald’s and Garnier, among others.

Also Read The Hershey Company appoints Herjit Bhalla as VP, Canada

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook