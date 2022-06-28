Wunderman Thompson India launches Wunderman Thompson Health

Wunderman Thompson India has officially launched Wunderman Thompson Health (WT Health). With the healthcare sector witnessing exponential growth in recent years, Wunderman Thompson India’s new specialised practice is a response to the times, offering a unique suite of services which will help health and wellness brands connect more meaningfully with consumers and Health Care Professionals (HCPs) across all platforms of communication, the company said in a statement. With a multidisciplinary team of 100 plus, WT Health has experts across creative, medico legal, compliance and public health; ensuring that technology, creativity and data are drivers of humanising the healthcare and wellness experience.

“We couldn’t have chosen a better time to launch our specialised practice of Wunderman Thompson Health as the healthcare market is poised for exponential growth owing to an unprecedented demand for robust health and wellness solutions. Health and wellness brands are on the lookout for a partner that understands the specific nuances of healthcare marketing, and we believe we can provide business solutions to brands and can unlock growth by leveraging our core strengths of creative, strategy and martech,” Shamsuddin Jasani, chief executive officer (CEO), Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said.

As per the agency, WT Health will be focused on driving excellence in an evolving healthcare sector and delivering products that are insight driven and innovative to make a positive impact with key stakeholders.

For Srikant Subramanian, director, business development, Wunderman Thompson India, advances in technology make the next chapter in healthcare delivery very exciting. “In the ever-evolving, and digitally transforming eco-system, it’s so important to create tailored communication for each audience, and develop optimised ways to engage with them, be it HCPs, patients, MRs, or pharmacies. Our strategic technology partnerships, leveraged using our in-house medical professionals, allows us to provide truly end-to-end omnichannel healthcare delivery,” he added.

“Healthcare has evolved massively in the last 19 months compared to the last 19 years. Current developments have forced the industry to evolve at an unprecedented pace and have dramatically accelerated digital health’s adoption. With its pedigree in strategy and its complete suite of services, Wunderman Thompson Health has a unique offering which will help clients achieve their objectives in these dynamic times,” Samarth Shrivastava, senior vice president and executive business director, Wunderman Thompson India, stated.

Read Also: Work That Speaks ClutterCutters Top 10 May 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook