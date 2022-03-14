Wunderman Thompson India launches ‘Solaroof’ campaign for Tata Power

The campaign is in line with the company’s commitment #DoGreen and provide its customers with sustainable green energy options

Tata Power has rolled out its ‘ Solaroof’ campaign targeted towards residential as well as commercial customers in order to accelerate India’s transition to green energy adoption. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India, Solaroof is a 360° campaign. The ad film projects solar rooftop as an ‘additional earning member’ of the family or a ‘profit partner’ for the businesses. The campaign is deeply rooted in the insight of amount of savings in monthly electricity bills through the use of rooftop solar. Because of the savings in electricity bill, the customers get to have more disposable income, which is like having an additional earning member or a new profit partner for homes or businesses.

For Tista Sen, regional creative director, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, solar power has the dual role of contributing to the environment while helping save on electricity bills. “We are talking to everyday folk who see this as an opportunity to become brand ambassadors for a green planet and become conscious citizens of the future,” she added.

Tata Power is a leader when it comes to transforming India’s power landscape towards clean and green energy, Samarth Shrivastava, senior VP and executive business director, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, highlighted. “The Solaroof campaign is definitely a milestone in that journey. Going solar not only saves precious resources but at the same time helps save up to 50% on the electricity bill. We hope this double incentive will pave the way for easy adoption of solar energy for our end customer,” he elaborated.

Tata Power is currently the market leader in rooftop solar segment with presence across 150 districts and over 700MW rooftop solar portfolio across the country. This campaign further strengthens their leadership stance in category creation and is a step forward to achieve their larger business goal of carbon neutrality in near future.

