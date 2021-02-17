Wunderman Thompson India bags the integrated creative mandate for Tata Power

The association is aimed at empowering consumers to conserve energy, save power costs and help protect the environment

Following a multi-agency pitch, marketing communications agency Wunderman Thompson India has won the integrated creative mandate comprising ATL, BTL and digital services for Tata Power’s solar rooftop solutions. By leveraging its comprehensive creative, technology and data capabilities, Wunderman Thompson India will partner with Tata Power to drive growth across geographies, demographics and mind-sets.

Solar Rooftop is one of the primary and the quickest enablers of green energy — our vision is to stimulate the adoption of green energy in the daily life of every individual in the country, Praveer Sinha, chief executive officer and managing director, Tata Power said. “As India’s leading solar rooftop player, our endeavour is to collaborate with our responsible consumers and empower them to conserve energy, save power costs and help protect the environment. Our products are absolutely top class and can be customised to suit varied individual needs. With our upcoming campaigns, we aim to create awareness about the environmental and commercial benefits of solar rooftop installation to all. We are delighted to have a strong communications partner like Wunderman Thompson on board as we build our customer-facing business,” he added further on the association with the agency.

“Renewable energy is the future. We are proud that we will be partnering with Tata Power in their endeavour to build a sustainable future for the country. We will help achieve the strategic business objectives of Tata Power, rearticulate the brand and create relevance for consumers. The opportunity is huge and we look forward to an exciting journey ahead as we take our first step with an integrated campaign across mainline and digital platforms,” Tarun Rai, chairman and group chief executive officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, stated.

Read Also: Teamonk Global appoints Intertwined Brand Solutions as its integrated marketing partner

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook