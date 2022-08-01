Wunderman Thompson India bags the creative mandate for CERA Sanitaryware

Wunderman Thompson India has won the creative mandate for sanitaryware brand CERA. The account has been bagged post a multi-agency pitch. The challenge put before Wunderman Thompson was to come up with a new vision and outlook for the brand that helps position CERA better among the aspirational and discerning Indian millennials.

At CERA, our vision is to constantly innovate to enhance our consumer experience, Deepshikha Khaitan, joint managing director, said. “Taking another step towards our vision, we are glad to partner with Wunderman Thompson who come with a good understanding of the brand’s strategic requirements around sanitaryware and faucet category and a creative approach to deliver the same. We look forward for a fruitful relationship,” she added.

CERA Sanitaryware offers products across home solutions such as sanitaryware, faucets, tiles, wellness, mirrors, kitchen sinks, among others. Wunderman Thompson India shared an integrated approach to CERA’s business and communication needs showcasing how it can better connect with its target audience and inspire growth for the brand. The work presented involved a revived vision on the brand and category-disrupting creative ideas to bring the vision alive through various touchpoints. The first leg of the pitched campaign will be going live later this year.

“At Wunderman Thompson, it is our mission to inspire growth for ambitious brands so when we first heard the ambitions of team CERA, we knew we wanted to be their partner on their journey to taking the brand to the top,” Joy Chauhan, managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi, stated on the association.

Wunderman Thompson provides end-to-end capabilities at a global scale to deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience. The agency claims to be present in 90 markets around the world and offers deep expertise across the entire customer journey, including communications, commerce, consultancy, CRM, CX, data, production, and technology.

