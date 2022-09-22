Wunderman Thompson India appoints Rakesh Varma and Abhay Godbole

Wunderman Thompson India has appointed Rakesh Varma as vice president and executive business director and Abhay Godbole as vice president and client servicing director, at its Mumbai office. As per the agency, the new hires come at a time when the agency has embarked on an accelerated growth path of creative transformation with a continued focus on driving relevance and scale, inspiring growth for its clients. Both the hires will report to Anurag Tandon, managing partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.

As we continue to diversify our client roster and grow our talent base, it was critical for us to have the right hands on deck, Tandon said. “Varma and Godbole bring with them extensive experience and domain knowledge that will propel us to drive growth in key industry domains and deliver the best outcomes for our clients. Both our senior hires have an impressive track record of building strong consumer brands and I am looking forward to scaling new heights with our client partners,” he added.

Varma has over 15 years of advertising experience, having worked across a diverse range of brands with a special liking for the automobile and the auto ancillary category with brands like Volkswagen, TVS Motorcycles, Ashok Leyland and Gulf Oil. He has been associated with brands such as Hotstar, Radio City, FBB, Gelusil and Tata AIA amongst others. He has in depth understanding and experience in brand strategy, campaign planning and leading integrated marketing efforts.

Having previously worked with Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, Godbole returns to the agency for a second innings. During his previous stint with the agency, he was instrumental in leading the much lauded ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ for AMFI. He has close to two decades of experience in marketing communications working across categories like FMCG, automobile and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI).

