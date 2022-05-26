Wunderman Thompson India and Sanlaap asks people to ‘Snap the supply chain’ of human trafficking

Wunderman Thompson India has collaborated with Sanlaap, a Kolkata-based NGO that rescues and rehabilitates trafficking survivors, to create ‘Snap The Supply Chain’, an outdoor poster campaign integrated with AR technology to make people aware of the problem of human trafficking. The campaign aims to engage with audiences and take them along a journey of realisation– from problem to solution– by making them aware that simple human intervention can help ‘snap the supply chain’ and lead to the rescue and rehabilitation of victims of human trafficking.

For Priya Shivakumar, senior national creative director, Wunderman Thompson India, ‘Snap the Chain’ campaign is a way to not just shed light on the crime, but make people feel involved by engaging with it through AR and understand how it plays with unsuspecting lives, all the while empowering them to feel like they could be a part of the solution. “With every piece of news headlining some crime or the other against humanity, people have become, at worst apathetic and at best resigned to the evil that goes on unchecked in the world. An important message to convey with something like human trafficking, where any clue or intervention at any level can make all the difference. Where a life saved also means hope renewed,” she added.

As per the agency, since traffickers view their victims’ lives as something to be played with, their supply chains were represented as a football formation, juxtaposing the victim’s journey from a safe environment into the hands of evildoers. When the posters are scanned using an AR app, the technology brings the artwork to life on their phone screens, engaging audiences by showcasing the supply chains and the victim’s journey in much more detail. That’s when audiences discover that they can intervene and help snap the supply chain. An interactive feature encourages audiences to tap. “Human trafficking in all its forms is a direct attack on an individual’s rights, respect and dignity. This app is the first step towards upgrading advocacy to the next level,” Pinaki Ranjan Sinha, executive director, SANLAAP, highlighted.

