Wunderman Thompson Group retains the creative and digital mandate of AMFI

The agency led the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign for AMFI

Wunderman Thompson South Asia and Mirum India have retained the creative and digital mandate to extend the Investor Awareness Outreach programme for Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI). The mandate was won post a closely contested multi-agency pitch held during the lockdown.

The challenge AMFI put before Wunderman Thompson and Mirum was to reverse a number of unfounded myths related to Mutual Funds in the minds of the diverse audience and increase investments. The result was the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign which led to an unprecedented growth in the awareness of the category and also in the number of investors, the agency said in a statement.

According to N S Venkatesh, chief executive, AMFI, increase in investor base, assets under management touching new highs, positive consumer sentiment, massive growth awareness about the category, and many awards won prove the impact of the single-minded messaging and overall effectiveness of the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ Campaign. “Over the last three plus years, the agency – client association has turned into a rewarding partnership through collaborative efforts,” he added.

Building brands is challenging but building an entire category is a challenge at a completely different level — besides, it being an emotive and potentially complex category of personal finance, Tarun Rai, chairman and group CEO, Wunderman Thompson South Asia, said. “The communication target audience is diverse and yet we needed to talk to these distinct audiences through a single, overarching campaign. Achieving startling results over a short period of time is, therefore, really heartening. We look forward to the next three years and to achieving even more ambitious targets,” he elaborated further.

For Sanjay Mehta, joint CEO, Mirum India, the account provides an excellent opportunity to truly utilise a full 360 degrees integrated approach and drive very measurable impact for an entire category. “We are excited to have been reconfirmed as the agency of choice, and look forward to scaling new heights while continuing to deliver business value for mutual funds as a category,” he stated.

Read Also: Sachin Talwalkar joins Havas Life Sorento as ECD

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook