Wunderman Thompson bags the creative mandate for Spark

Spark is a flagship brand of The Indian Steel and Wire Products Ltd.(ISWP) – a subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd.

Wunderman Thompson Kolkata has won the creative mandate for Spark- a flagship brand of The Indian Steel and Wire Products Ltd. (ISWP) – a subsidiary of Tata Steel Ltd. The agency will be responsible for communication development, as well as providing strategic inputs to support Spark’s vision of growth being a brand of high-quality steel nails, MIG wire, and welding electrodes.

According to Neeraj Kant, managing director, ISWP, with Wunderman Thompson as the brand’s creative and strategic partner, we will be able to do some great work together which will help us create a brand which fulfils the expressed and latent needs of our customers. “Wunderman Thompson will help us in giving our customers a differentiated experience while buying our brand,” he added.

Wunderman Thompson has been associated with Tata Steel for over nine decades and further aims to strengthen its subsidiary’s business to build Spark into a Rs 100 crore brand. ISWP opens up an unique opportunity for us to start a conversation in a category which has been traditionally commoditized, Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Sr. VP and managing partner, Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, said.

Part of WPP, Wunderman Thompson provides creative agency, consultancy and technology services to businesses. With 20,000 members in 90 markets the agency offers expertise across the entire customer journey, including communications, commerce, consultancy, CRM, CX, data, production and technology. Wunderman Thompson South Asia group provides integrated communication solutions to its clients through its network across India (New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bangalore), Sri Lanka and Nepal. The group includes Wunderman Thompson, Contract Advertising, ADK-Fortune and Mirum. With over 1000 employees in over 18 offices across three countries, the agency works with brands in supporting them across data-driven communications, experiences and platforms.

