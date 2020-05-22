W’s latest campaign celebrates blurring of gender lines amid the pandemic

The video has been launched across the social media and digital platforms of W

At a time when people are spending more time together amid lockdown, clothing brand W has released a new campaign capturing the moments of togetherness and companionship. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the video showcases how the lockdown has blurred gender lines helping them bond better during lockdown.

The video themed ‘W is M, M is W’ represents men and women who are working together, having fun together, and empowering each other along the way as they continue to face these challenging times together. According to Anant Daga, Managing Director, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, today, despite all the office work at home, couples have found time and new ways to bond together, triggering a transformation where men and women are sharing and owning daily responsibilities equally. “By donning each other’s hats, couples have blurred the gender lines, fostering greater understanding and mutual respect between each other. The W is M and M is W is all about these endearing stories of companionship. With W always resonating with the modern women and rooting for progressive culture, we feel the companionship depicted in the video is a celebration in itself.”

The video has been launched across the social media and digital platforms of W. As life turned upside down, and we found ourselves huddled together at home, we realised something beautiful that men and women may be different but are somewhere like two sides of the same coin, Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North) said, “Staying in has made us realise that our roles as homemakers were not sacrosanct and when situations demanded we could step into each other’s shoes effortlessly. This role reversal has made us see each other in a new light of respect and admiration. And this is what W’s latest film W is M is all about, a tale of togetherness and companionship that helped many wade through this time with a smile on their face.”

