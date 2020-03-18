Wrogn Active ropes in AB de Villiers as its brand ambassador

The lifestyle apparel is an extension of the brand WROGN launched in 2014

Wrogn, the fashion brand from Universal Sportzbiz Private Limited (USPL) has roped in South African cricketer AB de Villiers as the face of its activewear line. The association has been done for the company’s recently launched activewear line Wrogn Active.

According to the fashion brand, the activewear line collection will feature 100 styles of T-shirts, joggers, shorts, sweat-shirt and hoodies with prices ranging from Rs 699 to Rs 2999 which will be available at its outlets as well as online shopping platforms. Following the success of Wrogn which was launched as a youth fashion brand in 2014, we have seen a great market potential for fashionable sportswear in India, Anjana Reddy, founder and CEO, Universal Sportsbiz Limited said. “With growing urbanization and long working hours, the world is seeing a significant shift towards the sedentary lifestyle. Hence Wrogn Active, the sportswear brand, with ABD as the face will make GenZ want to get up and get moving,” she added.

The men’s casual wear brand Wrogn which has Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli as its brand ambassador was launched in the year 2014. “The new association will help me in connecting with my fans across India and inspiring them to choose the brand for their fashionable sportswear and activewear needs,” AB de Villiers stated.

Founded in 2012 by Anjana Reddy, Universal Sportsbiz Private Limited is the homegrown Indian company with a portfolio of fashion brands such as Wrogn, Wrogn activewear as well as the women’s ethnic fashion brand, IMARA which features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taken. The portfolio also consists of Kriti Sanon’s western wear line as well as SINGLE featuring Ranbir Kapoor which is inspired by the universal truth about all men that they are ‘Forever Single’. At present, these brands are available at over 1500 points of sale including 50 exclusive brand outlets.

