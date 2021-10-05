Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown September 2021

Brand campaigns from September 2021 that deserve to be in the spotlight.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Three campaigns were in the news this month.

The legend of Cadbury eclipsed all else (almost) when it came to media coverage. To be fair, even without exposure to the original, the #GoodLuckGirls spot is a lovely watch. The insight and the timeless soundtrack from many moons ago are still relevant and they still resonate. Great initiative and as I wrote in the weekly reviews, good timing. But you can’t keep everyone happy. One lady who watched it pointed to the last frame when the cricketer rests on her dancing-celebrating friend, and wondered if that could have been different. You cannot keep everyone happy, though you might want to give their crib a thought.

Another brand effected a gender role reversal too – Boost. A young girl takes over in the commercial released this month to bowl out Dhoni. Unfortunately, it did not generate the buzz the Cadbury spot did.

Moment-marketing met comic genius as Neeraj Chopra was cast in the CRED series. Though different, I would view it as part of the larger series. But it is executions like these that keep the series fresh and viable. Understandably, this too was in the news for the acting talent of the Olympic gold medallist and the people who thought of casting him the way they did.

Alia Bhatt attracted comments from the Kangana Ranauts of the world thanks to a spot for Manvayar Mohey. Patriarchy was taken on by the brand, while religion was defended by those who thought it was the latter under threat. Right intent, great execution and the ability to not buckle under (social media) noise and pressure elevate the stature of Manyavar and Bhatt.

The rest of the work featured are as delightful, if not more. And as always, they speak for themselves.

#10

Mahindra Truck And Bus | Furio 7 | #DoubleGuarantee

#9

CRED | Great For The Good | Neeraj Chopra

#8

Coinswitch Kuber | #KuchTohBadlega

#7

Coca Cola | Khud Ko Jagaa Ek Thanda Lagaa

#6

UpGrad | Fast Forward Your Career

#5

Manyavar Mohey | #KanyaMaan

#5

BPL India | #HappyLittleThings

#4

Disney+ Hotstar | Siway SRK

#3

Cadbury Dairy Milk | Kya Swad Hai Zindagi (2021) | #GoodLuckGirls

#2

Ambuja Cement | Deewar 2 | Viraat Strength

#1

CEAT Tyres | Switch To SecuraDrive

