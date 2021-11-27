Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown October 2021

Brand campaigns from October 2021 that deserve to be in the spotlight.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

This top 10 countdown for October 2021 comes quite late, for which I’d like to convey my sincere apologies to readers, especially the ones who were keen to know when this would get published. A combination of factors caused this delay and we’ll try to ensure this doesn’t recur.

Except for two brands – Havell’s and Star Sports – the rest in the countdown are all from relatively newer categories related to some form of digital. The trend has been witnessed over the last few years but it seems a lot more pronounced when the score reads 8/10.

What is also noticeable is the consistency with which some of them are cutting through. Swiggy, Unacademy, Dream11, Amazon, PhonePe, Instagram… not the first time they’re in the top 10 and their record makes us believe this won’t be the last.

The likes of Upstox and Groww have the task of creating categories and changing behaviour in a hugely challenging space like financial investments. And they’re doing the job driven by sound strategy. They seem to have learned some lessons from their predecessors who evangelised spaces like online payments.

Swiggy’s work is as delightful as ever, as Dream11’s is on the ball.

Amazon pays an ode to Covid heroes, while PhonePe is building on the differentiation it has managed to create to promote more products.

Star Sports scores with another rendition of Mauka Mauka, while Havell’s has us riveted as it brings alive on screen the product proposition.

Unacademy stands out yet again leveraging its IPL association, while Instagram Reels strikes a relevant chord with pulsating energy.

Tata Cliq has built on its slow commerce plank with a wonderful film for the festive season, which takes the top spot for staying off the tested track. Every relationship is indeed a gift.

View all the campaigns in full below.

TOP 10 COUNTDOWN OCTOBER 2021

#10

Swiggy | Swiggy Instamart | Chocolates

#9

UpStox | #StartKarkeDekho

#9

Groww | #YehMarketSabkaHai

#8

Amazon | #DeliverTheLove

#7

Unacademy | Mistakes | #TheGreatestTeacher

#6

PhonePe | #NoTensionInsurance

#5

Star Sports | #MaukaMauka | #Buy1Break1Free | #IndVsPak

#4

Dream11 | #DreamBig

#3

Havells | Silencio | #SmartChoiceWithLowNoise

#2

Instagram Reels | We Are In The Making

#1

Tata Cliq | Tata Cliq Luxury | Every Relationship Is A Gift

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. First published on FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, mail: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in.)