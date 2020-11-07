Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown October 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this month.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

In times like the festive season, it becomes really tough to whittle this list down to the best 10 (or 11, as is the case this time). There is some exceptional work happening; work that manages to stand out amidst the clutter. Brands that cut through the clutter this October were: Tanishq, Savlon, Flipkart, iDiva, Seagrams, TOI, Shoppers Stop, Google, Josh, Ceat and Instagram.

Here are the 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by, in a countdown video.

The Tanishq interfaith baby shower film (which has been officially withdrawn by the brand) is probably not the best work we have seen from the brand. My personal favourite would be the re-marriage film that broke new ground. That said, the current work is in the top draw. The thought it espoused earns it a place at the very top of this heap. As I had written in the weekly reviews, we do not know all the factors that went into the ad getting pulled. When Bollywood A-Listers do backflips, businesses may be coerced not to take a stand on certain issues. We now read of multiple state governments planning to regulate interfaith marriages. So there is no doubt that this was highly sensitive territory.

The short video space vacated by TikTok is now seeing a lot of action. Two of the top 10 this month are from the category. We are sure to see more.

Seagram’s Imperial Blue’s latest ‘Men Will Be Men’ film is as true to the campaign as any of the previous work. On the other end of the spectrum within this top 10 lives an evocative reminder on #MeToo.

View each campaign in full below.

#10

Instagram Reels | Do Your Thing

#9

CEAT SecuraDrive | #DontBeADummy

#8

Josh India | Josh Main Aa Jaa

#7

Seagrams Imperial Blue | Men Will Be Men | Road

#6

The Times Of India | Badalta Rahega India, Chalta Rahega India

#5

Shoppers Stop | #StopTheBias

#4

Google Nest Mini | All Of Google, For All Of You

#3

iDIVA | Nip In The Bud | Three Years After #MeToo

#2

Flipkart | #TheBigBillionDays 2020

#1

Savlon | #NoHandUnwashed

#1

Tanishq Ekatvam | The Beauty Of Oneness

