Work That Speaks – Top 10 Ads Video Countdown November 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this month.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Brands that cut through the clutter this November were Kelvinator, Unacademy, TrueCaller, JK Super Cement, Birla White Wallcare, Axis Bank, Bumble, Center fresh, Lifebuoy, My Choices Foundation, Ponds, Tinder and Facebook.

Here are the 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by, in a countdown video.

As one would expect in the festive season, there was a problem of plenty. Despite three shared slots – at #2, #5 and #9 – making it a total of 13 pieces of work in a top 10 countdown, we still had to leave out some close contender. I know this sounds like an award show host preparing the audience for the worst, but it’s true.

We have also been receiving requests on the science behind the choice of campaigns for ‘Work That Speaks’ weekly reviews and the monthly top 10, both of which have been published for seven months now. Specifically, we have been asked if there is a panel involved in the selection of campaigns.

No, there is no panel involved. In my humble observation of this business, a piece of creative work decided on by a panel’s consensus tends not to cut through the clutter more often than not. Judging of work by an expert panel is another thing; but some of the ‘panel problems’ persist there too.

There are specific parameters one looks for, but they are not spelt out on a template as ‘Objective’, ‘Strategy’ and other terms agencies would be familiar with. All of that needs to become evident in the work one sees at the end of the process. In other words, it has to be ‘Work That Speaks’ for itself.

Yes, of course insights matter. But only when they translate into compelling work that cuts through the clutter and touches the consumer. The idea certainly matters because it can create engagement. Execution matters because it defines the end-consumer experience. The sum of the individual parts, as some of the work here will prove, is exponentially larger even if one element lags the others.

Clutter Cutters seeks to showcase advertising that elevates advertising in the eyes of the world outside of marketing.

Lastly, on the subject of credits: we are quite happy to add them to every campaign. Do mail them across to Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in.

View each film from the Top 10 countdown in full below.

#10

Kelvinator | #ReadyForAnything

#9

Unacademy | Cracking The Game

#9

TrueCaller | Jam The Scam

#8

JK Super Cement | This Diwali, #ThankYouDoctors

#7

Birla White Wallcare | Deewarein Sajengi Tabhi Toh Tyohaar Ki Rangat Badhegi

#6

Axis Bank | Dil Se Open Celebrations

#5

Bumble | For Your Eyes Only

#5

Center fresh | Keep It Fresh

#4

Lifebuoy | Jhappi Pappi

#3

My Choices Foundation | Chotu

#2

Ponds Cold Cream | Soft Skin, Bhoolna Naamumkin

#2

Tinder India | #InOurOwnWay

#1

Facebook | More Together | Pooja Didi

(Powered by www,ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. Queries: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in)

