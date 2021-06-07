Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown May 2021

Brand campaigns from May 2021 that deserve to be in the spotlight.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Here are the 10 best Indian ad campaigns from May 2021 that stood out in our view, in a countdown video.

TVS Scooty took us on a joyride with mother and daughter to tell us that it’s been around for generations, this Mother’s Day. What it lacked in packaging, the spot made up for in thought.

In Clutter Cutters’ weekly reviews, this columnist had erroneously pointed to Britannia Pure Magic Deuce as the inspiration for the Chocolush ‘Terrace’ spot. Pure Magic Chocolush has stayed with the intimate sharing plt for a few years now, one discovered after the reviews were published. Whatever the inspiration, the ‘Terrace’ spot oozes magic.

TVS Eurogrip takes us on a round trip around India and its unique ‘turns’ to make its point. The effort put into the regional (Tamil) edit shows.

The series of short films from HDFC Life urging people to ‘Do the right thing’, shows good samaritans doing just that during the pandemic. At a deeper level, the work underlines that everyone is inherently good and wants to help. Works for the brand, resonates with viewers in the present day.

Cadbury Dairy Milk stays at the top of its game with more in the ‘Thank you’ series. Surf Excel stays with the ‘Daag achche hain’ canvas while tweaking things around for variants.

Dettol says it with kids and an anthem, again, after ‘Dettol, Dettol ho’. Rooted in context, very watchable, hard to erase from memory.

CRED’s OGs pick up the thread from where Rahul Dravid and Kumar Sanu left off. To keep the bar this high right through a cut-through campaign’s multiple films is a feat the creators can be proud of.

MPL’s ploy of using Daya knocking down doors with his feet is a refreshing device to announce ‘Apna game milega’. One certainly hopes that this has a few sequels, featuring more celebs who have found their ‘game’.

Facebook has rightfully staked its claim to be a festive advertiser to watch out for in India by following up its Diwali spot with a winsome Ramzan offering. Both of them are rooted in the reality of the pandemic-induced lockdown and attendant challenges. The unhurried storytelling using longer films has really helped the brand stand out.

View the ad films in full below.

WTS TOP 10

#10

TVS Scooty | To The One Who Taught Us How To Care

#9

Britannia Pure Magic Chocolush | Lots More Choco, Lots More Magic

#8

TVS Eurogrip | Tyres For A Country Full Of Turns

#7

Cadbury Dairy Milk | #SayThankYou

#6

Dettol | Harayenge

#5

HDFC Life | Take #TheRightStep

#4

Surf Excel Easy Wash | Ban Jaaye Easy

#3

CRED | Great For The Good | The OGs

#2

MPL | Mobile Premier League | #AapkaGameMilega

#1

Facebook | More Together | Rizwan

(Powered by www.ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon online. To feature campaigns or add credits, mail: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in)

