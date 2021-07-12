Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown June 2021

Brand campaigns from June 2021 that deserve to be in the spotlight.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Here are the 10 best Indian ad campaigns from June 2021 that stood out in our view, in a countdown video.

It’s not the first time Flipkart has featured celebrities or for that matter the star couple Ranbir-Alia. But coupled with their natural exchange and the brand’s signature ‘kid as adult’ smartly integrated with the plot, the films make the mundane ‘two-day delivery’ and fashion promises come alive.

On World Music Day, Cadbury came up with this version of its ‘Kiss me-Miss me’ number. We certainly hope to see this made large.

Health OK plays up a home truth for Father’s Day with elan. ACKO does the same with a warm story spanning people from three generations in a family. The brand also drives home a serious message for Pride Month underlining the need for parents to go beyond tokenism, reminding them that acceptance begins at home.

Much like one wondered with the recent Tide work which spoke about making time for kids, the Pathkind Labs film makes a very important statement against discrimination of transgenders. In this case too, there are voices questioning the relevance of the premise for the category. Unless Tide promises a quicker wash, any detergent does the same job. Unless there are instances of labs discriminating against a segment of people, Pathlabs’ claim doesn’t help it differentiate. That said, the well-made film on a very relevant theme is hard-hitting and heartwarming.

Amazon Groceries slays it with a simple exchange between a young couple. Rin takes the Olympian route with a ‘Gold exchange’ story.

The Pink Foundry has arrived in style with an original proposition rooted in its core philosophy. Perhaps why it rings true and powerful.

P&G Shiksha has often delighted us with its advertising and here is another such instance. Rooted in the context of the Covid19 pandemic and the attendant economic and digital divide that has impacted the education of many, the film underlines the one compelling reason to buy a P&G brand – a higher purpose.

View the ad films in full below.

#10

Flipkart | #HoSmartTohKaroFlipkart

#9

Cadbury Silk | To The Universal Language Of Love

#8

Amazon India | Yeh Bhi Saath Mein

#7

ACKO Insurance | Happy Father’s Day

#6

Pathkind Labs | #HumFarkNahiKarte

#5

RIN Gold | #TimeToShine | Ab Waqt Hai Chamakne Ka

#4

ACKO Insurance | #AcceptPride

#3

Health OK | #ExpressTheToughLove

#2

The Pink Foundry | Skin Is Stronger Than You Think

#1

P&G Shiksha | Munni

