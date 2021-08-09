Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown July 2021

Brand campaigns from July 2021 that deserve to be in the spotlight.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

It was the month of the Olympics but there were very few medal winners amongst advertisers linked with the Games. JSW returned with a fresh edition of #RuknaNahiHai which put a positive spin on the delayed summer Olympics and spotlighted the unstoppable determination of the athletes.

Cadbury Dairy Milk revisited its #HeartTheHate tactfully, addressing an issue as relevant now as it ever was. Tata Tea tastefully rendered the Mumbai edition of its region-specific campaign – a different ‘kadak’ from the one that represented Odisha.

Byju’s has put Parents’ Day on the Indian advertising calendar, a date that it will be sure to revisit with others in coming years.

DisneyPlus Hostar let ‘Crime Master Gogo’ steal the show while Spotify brought the ‘filmi’ in us to life in celebrating our love for film music. Talking of ‘filmi’, ICICI Bank got into flashback mode to stand out, using coy romance as the decoy to spell out product benefits.

Zivame has delivered an ode to the zestful, free-spirited women it promises to empower, while egging them on saying, ‘Give shape to your inner desires’. The soundtrack adds to the mood of liberation.

Domino’s struck a chord with #HaathBadhaoIndia. Elsewhere, KFC made us smile with a slice of reality. Haven’t we all seen the meat-greedy buffet hunters? Smart device to promise an all-chicken burger.

Tata Mutual Fund showed us that it is possible to infuse some fresh thought into predictable categories. Skype deployed the ‘Make time for kids’ message to good effect playing hide and seek across office and home – using the video calling app of course.

Lenovo scored a winner by positioning itself as the friend that your kid and mine are missing because of attending online classes. A ‘good’ friend who also tells the kid to keep a distance from the screen, help maintain silence when it’s needed, and more.

Zee5’s interplay of vibrant visuals and pulsating music ending with ‘If this is our reality, imagine our stories’ makes a powerful promise.

Tanishq adorns yet another endearing moment borrowed from life – a ‘Little Big Moment’ that will endure in our hearts because we can relate to it.

View the ad films in full below.

#10

Tata Business Cycle Fund | #KhudPeVishwas

#10

Skype India | #MakeTime | #HideAndSeek

#9

Spotify India | Dil Filmy Toh Suno Filmy

#9

ICICI Bank | Rent@Click | A Classic Love Story

#8

Cadbury Dairy Milk | #HeartTheHate (2021)

#7

Byju’s | #HonourTheirSacrifice

7

Domino’s | #HaathBadhaoIndia

#6

KFC | Double Down Burger | All Chicken, No Bun

#5

Tata Tea Premium | Kadak Mumbai Ke Liye Kadak Chai

#4

Zivame | Dekho Maine Kya Kiya | Give Shape To Inner Desires

#3

Crime Master Gogo | DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex

#3

JSW | #RuknaNahiHai

#2

Lenovo IdeaPad | #SmartLearningSolutions | Bilkul Dost Jaisa

#1

ZEE5 | Stories From Our World

#1

Tanishq | Little Big Moments

