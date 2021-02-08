Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown January 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this month.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Here are the 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by, in a countdown video.

This January, four of the top 10 in our picks are apps (counting Tata Sky), keeping with the trends of the last few months.

Six of them directly address issues related to women, ranging from harassment during work-from-home to equal parenting to breaking free of stereotypes, including those around pregnancy. Just one of these six is from an NGO while the rest are from brands – and mostly on brand too. These have not been featured here because they address gender issues. They are featured because they had a point to make that helps them stand out, and made them compellingly.

While that by itself is good news at the start of the year, there are other reasons to cheer as well. Though the film is in English, the Aisle spot has ‘Made in Kerala’ written all over it. Jos Alukkas’ film is in another regional language and features model-turned-actor Trisha Krishnan from Tamil cinema. And Tata Sky’s Lohri spot adds the Punjabi flavour to the mix.

The top two deserve praise for moving the needle in their respective spaces.

After leading category creation, Byju’s now breaks new ground for the category with its advertising. This is a game-changing shift in communication that speaks of the larger impact at home when kids learn concepts with understanding.

Give-and-take is the enabler of healthy relationships. ‘Desi’ dating app Aisle has latched on to that spirit of sharing and is celebrating it with a quintessentially Indian budding couple. This is an example of how real and relevant differentiation can help you stand out. Delightfully told, too.

View each campaign from the countdown in full below.

#10

Benetton | #UnitedByCause

#9

TrueCaller | #ItsNotOk (2021)



#8

Population First (Laadli) | Stop WFH Harassment

#7

Lux | #IGlowBecause

#6

Pampers | #ItTakes2 (2021)

#5

Jos Alukkas | Shine On, Girl

#4

Parle G | Asli Genius | Auron Ki Khushi

#3

Tata Sky App | Pehli Lohri

#2

Byju’s | When Parents Become Partners

#1

Aisle | One By Two | Because Desi Romance Is Different

