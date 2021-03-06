Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown February 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Here are the 10 best Indian brand campaigns from the month gone by, in a countdown video.

Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Eyes For You’ stays with the ‘Shot on phone’ formula but is refreshing in its approach. The slightly longer format actually works better for unhurried storytelling.

Nokia’s ‘Short Moving Stories’ offers a welcome break from the usual. The Ruskin Bond work featured here takes us into the author’s world with a single paragraph. There are many more pieces of content in the campaign that live true to the title of ‘Positive Vibrations’.

Kannan Devan Tea’s work helps underline the brand’s local roots and flavour, rooted as it is in a unique quirk of the land.

Based on a true story, the Eastern Condiments work inviting people to nominate inspiring women to honour them on Women’s Day is a class act. Apologies for not publishing a version with subtitles, but one may not need them. The work is an ode to the gender that has been multitasking forever.

Prega News’ work strikes a chord while pointing out a harsh reality – of women bearing the brunt of the stigma around being childless.

Cadbury delivers the delight that is expected of it for Valentine’s. Surf Excel scripts another #DaagAchcheHain story for Holi set against the Covid backdrop.

Smart work from Spotify and heartwarming work from Little Hearts are also part of the package.

Cosmetics brand Blue Heaven sings an ode to the beauty of every woman, while Levi’s gets Deepika Padukone and co. grooving to a yesteryear track in the brand’s signature style.

Dove’s ‘Real Beauty’ has found its Indian avatar. Real stories here, that the average Indian woman can relate to.

View each campaign from the countdown in full below.

#10

OPPO Reno5 Pro | Eyes For You

#10

Nokia | Positive Vibrations | Short Moving Stories

#9

Spotify Premium | Mini Plans

#8

Surf Excel | Jo Dilon Ko Paas Laayein, Woh #RangAchheHain

#7

Blue Heaven | O Beauty Beauty

#7

Britannia Little Hearts | The Gift | #BreakSomeHearts

#6

Kannan Devan Tea | Raised In The Land (Malayalam)

#5

Cadbury Silk | How Far Will You Go For Love?

#4

Levi’s | When You Take A Step, We All Move

#3

Eastern Condiments | #Bhoomika 2021 (Malayalam)

#2

Prega News | #SheIsCompleteInHerself​

#1

Dove | #StopTheBeautyTest

