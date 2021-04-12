Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 5 to 11 April 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

CRED | Almost Unbelievable | Great For The Good

One has been hearing all sorts of comments on this piece of work. Attention, delivered. Rahul Dravid at the centre of it all delivers the angry middle-aged man with the composure of ‘The Wall’ if not the comfort of a thespian. CRED has outdone itself in the casting department with this spot after pulling off the unthinkable with a bevy of Bollywood stars. Pull is what this brand needs and it’s certainly getting the attention. I can’t wait to see what’s coming next.

Bison Panel | From House Boats to Home Cabinets

This spot has been online since February but hasn’t come to my attention till now. The scenic beauty of Kerala’s backwaters set to this soundtrack might prompt one to believe that the film is to promote river boat tourism by Kerala Tourism.Until the reveal, there is nothing to give away the plot or the brand. The serene beauty on screen keeps transporting the viewer to God’s own country until the message is delivered. A very smart use of the fact that the brand is used in everything from Kerala houseboats to cupboards at home. Kudos to agency and client for treading this brave new path over the safe and proven.

Dream11 | #TeamHaiTohMazaaHai

The brand stays firmly in its zone and builds on the memorability of its past campaign. Youngsters clearing the parking lot for a game get replaced by Shikhar Dhawan and his lot clearing clothes hung to fry on a terrace now. Where a street lamp was adjusted earlier to light up the pitch, Dhoni has motorcycles provide the light this time. Well made spots that make for engaging viewing and help the brand stand out amid the noise at the IPL.

Taj Mahal Tea | Wah Taj | Fursat

I watched this briefly on someone else’s system while passing by. Hearing the singer start to narrate her conversation with her tea, I prematurely dismissed it. After watching a few more seconds, the message started to sink in. Like the promise for the tea, the spot is worth spending a few precious moments on, just to indulge in the experience. Taj Mahal Tea shines again with some winsome music.

Swayam | Soch Badlein Baat Badlegi

An ardent attempt at changing mindsets, these couple of films use an interesting device. The assumption in the mind of the viewer in those scenarios is that the words spoken would be in bad taste. That is not the case. Full marks for drawing us in, and making a very, very important point.

Disney+ Hotstar | Indian Premier League | India Ki Vibe Alag Hai

Every team has its own vibe and this anthem tries to capture just that. It does a decent job of stringing them all together. The effort that has gone into the filmmaking shows and helps this cut through.

Dream11 | #Dream11peDimaag Lagao

The brand seems to be continuing from where it left off. ‘Yeh main kar leta hoon’ makes way for ‘Dream11 Pe Dimaag Lagao’. It’s time to make your team just got more interesting. The star power makes a huge difference.

7Up | Think Fresh Buddy

Fido Dido and a fresh over-the-top plot help this spot differentiate itself from the numerous ones in which a boy makes a smart move to impress a girl. It’s nice to see 7Up back and giving some competition to Sprite. Competition is good, especially if it leads to good advertising.

Astral Foundation | Hiwali Pipeline Project | Aashaon Ki Nadiyaan

A great initiative, addressing a problem that many organisatiions are trying to solve, that uplifts an entire village. Well captured and presented, too. It is the Foundation which is fronting the initiative in the ad and not the brand. Somehow, that seems like the right thing to do here.

MyTeam11 | #AbPooraIndiaKhelega

Father will play and so will son. Through the exchanges we gather that multiple generations can play on the fantasy sports platform. Through the message, we learn that MyTeam11 is wooing all of India to play. It may lack the punch, but the message is clear.

