Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 4 to 10 Jan 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Tata Sky App | Pehli Lohri

Tata Sky is at it again, treating us to some delightful advertising. A young couple’s first Lohri provides a perfect backdrop for the app to tell us that you can watch your favourite shows on your mobile now – with someone special. There is a compelling case made to shift from the living room TV viewing with family. And the quality of making makes this look like a scene straight out of a feel-good Bollywood blockbuster. The brand manages to marry a human story with product benefit, with telling effect.

IDFC Mutual Fund | #PaisonKoRokoMat

Here’s some financial wisdom for those living under a rock – or having gone to space or been lost in a forest – delivered using exaggerated humour. One cannot blame the brand for being boring.

Godrej Kala Hit Lime | Machcharon Ka Ant Turant

Addressing mosquitoes at home is not something that can be put on the backburner. In this case, patience doesn’t pay but punishes – with diseases like Dengue and Malaria. With the Kala Hit (Lime), you can get rid of them right away, says the brand. This is so boring to write and possibly even more dreadful to read. But the brand that showed domestic help asking for lakhs to clean behind curtains (where deadly mosquitoes lurk), has managed to keep things interesting yet again in this challenging category.

Oreo | #OreoPlayPledge

#OreoPlayPledge is a fantastic thought. It deserved the star power of a Dhoni (+Ziva, his daughter) to drive the message home. Here’s to many more promises on the platform and most of them being kept.

Lionsgate India | #PlayMoreBrowseLess

The insight that people spend time struggling to identify what to watch, is a true reminder of the platform and content deluge of our times. The easy, playful exchange between the young Bollywood stars leads nicely to a solution for that problem.

Paytm | Har Ghar Ka, Desh Bhar Ka

An end-of-the-year spot reminding us of what we went through in 2020, while gently placing the brand in the frame. Designed to make one feel good about the year gone by and also provide hope for the one ahead, the spot also strategically underlines the Indianness of the brand.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund | #AdviceZarooriHai | Sarita Rai

This brand staked its claim to ‘Advice’ a few years ago and has explored it in myriad ways. This edition features a young woman who follows the advice of her school teacher to take up the cause of teaching underprivileged and working kids. A plot that elevates the brand’s stature and that of the category.

Tata Pravesh | #AkelaHiKaafiHai

The more you see of Gajraj Rao, the more convinced you are that the casting can make or break a film. Alongside Rao, the salesman’s character too does his bit. Proof here that even the simplest of product benefit showcases can be made watchable.

(Powered by www.ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online.

To feature campaigns here or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in)

Read Also: Work That Speaks – Top 10 Ads Video Countdown December 2020

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook