Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 30 Nov to 06 Dec 2020

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Happydent | Dikha Battissi Kar Baat Acchi Si

How long did we have to wait to see the return of these sparkling teeth! For those like me who cheered on the Happydent Palace many years ago, this brings back fond memories. But I also checked with a generation that hadn’t seen the Palace commercial. It seems to work perfectly well for them too. The accentuated brightness now aligns with goodness.

Truecaller Call Reason | Waaris | #TakeTheRightCall

TrueCaller is playing the content game quite admirably. We recently witnessed the Lever siblings ‘Jam The Scam’ and now it’s time to push its ‘Call Reason Stories’. The first story about the heir is well written and very well made. The fast-paced humour route clicks for the brand to drive home the #TakeTheRightCall message.

Spotify | #2020Wrapped

Spotify has chapterised 2020 beautifully in these two films and my sense is that there’s more coming. At least I hope there’s more coming. Plugging of the role of music in our locked down lives has been done as naturally as can be.

Bumble | A Helping Paw

This is the second spot in as many weeks from the brand where we see the woman make the first move. In this case, the opportunity comes in the form of ‘a helping paw’. While there’s a lot of work from dating sites, Bumble seems to have carved out a distinctive space for itself.

Jio | JioPostPaid Plus Without Changing Your Number

We have seen the star couple dance their hearts out earlier for this very brand. But this spot seems to do justice to their comic talent, while still delivering the message sans ambiguity.

Forest Essentials | To Love Something Is To Give It Time

There’s something serene about the woman recollecting her mother’s words and therapy and how it has been captured. For a brand in this space, this seems like a wonderful route to take. I spoke with three women who would fall in the TG for this brand and each of them related to this piece of work. They could relate to some wisdom on skincare or haircare passed on from the previous generation.

Amazon India | #PayAmazonSe

The characters are now familiar and often, we see creative laziness creeping in at this stage. Not here. It’s nice to see the effort that has gone into making each of the simple plots interesting.

My11Circle | Play With Champions

Watching this during IndVsAus made a bit of a difference to how one perceived it. The easygoing films featuring Dada and Watson tell us that anyone can play the game, yet play with champions.

Bridgestone | Heroes Of The Road

This isn’t the first time we’re seeing a brand salute truckers but it’s becoming for the category. It’s also a nice way to tell folks the little things the brand has actually done to help them on the ground.

