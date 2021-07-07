Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 30 June To 6 July 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Society Tea | Yaadon Bhari Pyali

A young man or woman visiting the ancestral home… we’ve seen it in advertising, we’ve seen it in the movies. The waves of nostalgia that sweep over the visitor have been celebrated many times over, but in those memories are stories that transport us into their past. Set to a soothing soundtrack, his journeys into the past aided by a cup of tea convinces the young man that his ‘kaka’ belongs there. He decides not to take him to Bengaluru, the original intent of his trip. He decided to keep visiting instead. Society Tea brews notalgia in this unhurried tale.

Tide India | #TideForTime | What Is The Value Of Our Time?

‘Save time with XYZ and spend it with your loved ones’ has been told quite movingly here. It takes a grandmother to observe the young parents not making time for their little one. A very relevant statement to which the brand attaches itself because the category allows it.

Britannia Good Day | Surprise Pack

The roles are exchanged and the results are amusing. The ‘Best use of celebrity’ category is going to see some competition at the next round of domestic awards. One might argue that the first mover would stand the advantage. That said, the Good Day work makes you curious about the ‘Surprise Pack’ and has a better brand fit.

Quaker | The Real Fit Heroes

I quite liked the subtle display of the meal donations made to hospitals and not letting that overshadow a timely Doctor’s Day message. If there was a time to be grateful to the healthcare community, it is now.

Vicks | #TouchOfCare | Care Lives On

So the #TouchOfCare series continues and features a true story of a dutiful doctor who lost his family and society to Covid-19. His dream of building a state-of-the-art hospital for kids in rural India remains unfinished and the brand is contributing towards fulfilling that dream. We have had endless stories of courage, of Covid heroes and martyrs, and this one is as powerful as any. That said, to see the hospital complete and operational would have been a more befitting celebration of the late doctor’s commitment. I am hoping the day is not far off.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max | #RedmiRevolution

This one speaks the language of the young and gives credit where it is due. If everyone is a model from ‘uncles’ perspective, then everyone is also a photographer and a creator. Masterstroke, considering one is trying to sell the features aboard the new gadget. Told with a touch of sass and loads of spunk.

Flipkart | #CelebratingDeliveryHeroes

We’ve seen celebrations of delivery heroes before, but now is a very good time to be grateful for their services. By featuring a lady delivery agent as protagonist, the brand has managed to stand out further.

Streax | Raho Streaxy

Move over everyone else, SRK is back and how! This must be one of the rare cases where you don’t fight the brand-fit with this Khan. ‘Sexy’ reinterpreted as ‘streaxy’ is a winner by itself, and the brand has gone the whole hog with the song.

Yamaha FZ-X 2021 | #RideFree

One might argue that there’s nothing here except for the product features spelt out in succession, albeit along a wonderful ride. If that be true, we’ve not been too keen to feature such spots in this column. So what changes now? The cruising pace of the film and the mood it creates with the music, makes you not want to shut off what’s on screen. Or is it just us?

(Powered by www.ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online.

To feature campaigns here or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in)

Read Also: Et tu! HUL and P&G; FMCG firms bring pods to Indian households but with a twist

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook