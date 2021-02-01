Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 25 to 31 Jan 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Byju’s | When Parents Become Partners

Byju’s has just taken things up a notch here. There’s more to the change in our approach to kids’ learning than the digital interaction between the teacher and learners. This campaign spells out arguably the most important of them. The social conditioning around the textbook classroom approach is giving way to seemingly utopian possibilities in homes with respect to parent-child relationships. When a parent does not need to enforce discipline, whether it is to ensure food intake or scoring marks at any cost, s/he has the option to be the kid’s best friend at home. Or partner. When the child learns by understanding concepts thanks to the online learning platform, this is made possible, says the brand. In effect, Byju’s is promising to get parents off kids’ case. Quite tempting for the little ones. And take the monkey off parents’ backs. Impossible to resist.

Lux | #IGlowBecause

Lux seems to have embraced the ‘glow’ far more gracefully than others promising glowing skin. Building on the ‘Chand sa roshan chehra’ theme, this time it delves into the social stigma around women pursuing regular activities when pregnant, again using the star couple. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s real life pregnancy has been used to good effect here to speak up on the important issue. The spot flows without the message seeming forced when she says there’s more to her glow than her pregnancy. There should be more work where this came from.

Britannia Good Day | School Ka Har Day, Good Day

Giving away laptops for online classes through a contest right now is a great idea. Communicating it like this, is priceless. Two kids who are best buddies in school, can now sit together for online classes too. Thanks to one of them winning a laptop. The truth, endearingly told.

Benetton | #UnitedByCause

Benetton’s ongoing #UnitedByCause messaging finds a new expression in this spot that went live three days before Republic Day 2021. A great idea that celebrates the nation’s religious diversity while also delivering a message advising caution in Covid times. The work works seamlessly as an extension of the fashion brand while being relevant to the times. This is #UCB in black and white.

Amazon Karigar | Hunar Hai Haath Mein

This is visual poetry accompanied by narration in verse that elevates the experience, in celebration of the craftspersons whose work is on sale at Amazon Karigar. A celebration of those who discover the hidden art in clay, in wood and metal. The execution does ample justice to the craft it seeks to celebrate.

Practo | #DoctorKaPunchnama

We’re seeing more comics in advertising and that has to be a good thing. This one is also a surgeon, making him perfectly qualified for this rant against Covidiots. Funny, relatable, timely. And ever so relevant.

Shyam Steel | Salute The Indian Soldier

What this film arguably lacks on some fronts, it makes up for with its sincerity and simplicity. Riding on the shared attribute of strength, this is a salute to the brave and resilient soldier in time for Republic Day, from a brand that promises to be strong forever.

OYO | #ChalRegistaanJaayoRe

There had to be more like this now after OYO’s #ChalPahad, with state tourism boards getting ready to woo and welcome domestic travellers. The brand is therefore making the smarter pitch by encouraging folks to get to destinations rather than inviting them to its hotels. This particular spot is blessed with a catchy, earthy soundtrack. But more than that, it is promising a getaway while voicing pain points from the lockdown experienced by everyone.

MakeMyTrip | Rediscover #MyIndia

Domestic tourism is the only kind of tourism we’re likely to witness in the immediate future. MakeMyTrip has created a nice spot here to remind us of the undiscovered gems right here that we never had time for or turned a blind eye to. This is a great time for the governments too to focus on promoting domestic tourism and they have already realised that. MMT aligns itself smartly in a very watchable film in keeping with the times.

Bingo Tedhe Medhe | Shaam Ka Scene Fix Hai

The ‘Tedhe Medhe’ brand extension might remind one briefly of a competitor’s advertising. But the competition here seems to be a large sub-segment within snacking comprising unorganised, regional and Indian players. The proposition of being the ‘appointment’ evening snack seems to be one hitherto unexplored. That has been delivered with signature Bingo humour and irreverence through the old man refusing to get his heart transplant done in the evening because his evening’s ‘scene is fixed’ with the snack. It doesn’t get more ridiculous than this. But as long as it’s funny, it’s welcome.

Sting | Energy Boley Toh Sting

Talking of ridiculous, energy drink Sting entered the fray with this brand of whacky advertising, promising ‘electrifying’ energy. This just seems like a few steps (or floors) up from there, with a small dose of what my peers would credit as the Mentos-Sprite formula. It still works.

