Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 21 to 25 April 2021

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

JdMart | India Ka B2B Marketplace

Even the best of performers need good scripts to light up the screen. Performance, scripts and a coherent connect with category come together beautifully in these films. It’s actually okay if Ranveer Singh endorses several brands, as long as they use him this well.

Swiggy | Try Something New

Now here’s another star performer, but one that many of us got to see only because of Swiggy and cricket. The ‘Gulab Jamun Uncle’ is back and trying new things like sushi and Swiggy is incentivising us to try new restaurants with some offers. It’s hard not to like this man. It’s harder not to enjoy the work.

Apis | Ibadat Ke Mahine #SehatKeSaath

The holy month for Muslims is here and so are ads playing on fasting and feasting. Here’s a heartwarming spot that marries social distancing, the spirit of the season and the core of harmony. It helps that the brand is present as part of the food basket in the form of dates. The message that true faith brings us closer resonates.

Shell | #MoveWithShell | Truck Driver

We’ve been kicking ourselves for missing this gem from Shell that went live in early March 2021. With due apologies, we salute this story from the brand that pays an ode to a lady truck driver, who we are informed is India’s first. Aligns perfectly with t he category, the #MoveWithShell umbrella and women’s day.

Mountain Dew | #HimmatKaGhoontLaga

The way in which this brand has kept its ‘Dar Ke Aage…’ proposition alive and fresh deserves applause. In this spot, the familiar face of Hrithik and the familiar imagery of him on an adventure bike get a dash of freshness thanks to the plot. Needless to add, very well executed.

Sensodyne | Life’s Too Short For Tooth Sensitivity

Move over those suffering from tooth sensitivity grimacing in pain. Enter images of mouth-watering hot, cold, sweet and spicy foods captured to captivate the eye. The things that make life seem too short for tooth sensitivity. Point well made, without the aid of the experts in white coats.

TransUnion CIBIL | Celebrating #TUenty Years

The two spots in this campaign see the credit rating company celebrating twenty years in India, playing up the stories of people it has helped move up in life, smartly. Simple stories of everyday people and how a timely loan helped them, make the work relatable.

Hero Vired | #BeMadeForBigThings

The words have been crafted to inspire here, and they do. Some of the visuals do match up to convey the depth of the words, but not all manage that feat.

CashKaro | #CashOverCoins

So one more brand seems to be riding on the ‘Bread’ app. That said, it does manage to make its point of delivering actual cashback in the bank.

