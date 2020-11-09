Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 2 to 8 Nov 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

It’s not often that three cement brands/companies feature in this list.

Birla White Wallcare | Deewarein Sajengi Tabhi Toh Tyohaar Ki Rangat Badhegi

Even when the larger theme is familiar, a story can make a film come alive and suck you in. This is a good example of that. The brand also manages to keep it aligned with its ‘Deewaron ki sunoh’ umbrella. It is as much a story of two girls and their wishes for Diwali gifts as it is of one of their parents who is unable to afford her wish. This is a theme many of us will relate to in the present circumstances. He happens to be a painter. Birla White emerges as the enabler with its ears to the ground.

JK Super Cement | This Diwali, #ThankYouDoctors

Again, a familiar theme, but there’s a fresh twist here with a patient staying back to show his gratitude to the doctor. The young daughter’s disappointment, subsequent understanding of the situation and comforting words for the mother are elements that make you want to watch this again.Other elements of the film are in place quite nicely too, to deliver an endearing ode to healthcare workers.

Dalmia Cement | #ApniPersonalSpace

Not a Diwali film, but one that is very much in touch with the times. This is a case of the brand urging viewers to look forward from the present and pitching itself in the process. It manages to do so without seeming forced. Contesting the insight that we have all realised the need for personal space in the lockdown will be akin to Trump crying foul. A little finesse in execution could have helped this stand taller.

Maharaja Whiteline | Khushiyon Ka Homemaker

A young woman starting life with her in-laws and discovering the beauty of her newfound relationships forms the crux here, in a celebration of relationships. ‘Rishton’ could well have been celebrated with a motley mix of relationships but the makers have chosen this sensitive theme, which might even be criticised by gender watchers. From a storytelling standpoint, this theme allows the brand to capture the nervous young woman starting a new life and show her warming up to the loving family, making it interesting.

Mankind Pharma | #SpreadingKindness

A heartwarming story and a theme we have seen in myriad forms before. But when done well, it manages to do the job. Perfectly in line with the spirit of the season. Excellently made, it would probably have had even more impact with a little less of the brand in the signature.

Center fresh | Keep It Fresh

It’s not just libraries and classrooms, fresh breath now invades online classrooms and chats. Even if there is no tangible product benefit to be had, one can still ‘Keep it fresh’ as the brand has shown here. The chosen soundtrack and visualisation help it elevate the premise to a celebration of young love. A very well-made one at that.

North Republic | One Who Saves Lives, Is God

It might seem a little exaggerated to literally place the healthcare worker on a podium alongside deities, but doing so with a little kid doesn’t seem all that off. The brand of fashion also manages to weave in a category connect by linking the nobility of deeds with the beauty of outfits.

Sharekhan Espresso | Paise Ped Pe Nahin Ugte

The approach to ‘Paise ped pe nahin ugte’ is outrageous and refreshing, with the protagonist setting out to create such a tree. A lot of effort must have gone into making this. Sits nicely on top of a financial product promising value.

Kwality Wall’s | Tareeka Naya Tyohaar Wohi

Smart, short piece from Wall’s that puts the product in place of the sweet much like Cadbury did years ago. Having a veteran actor essay the ‘Bigal gayi?’ role helps the brand cut ice with viewers.

Cadbury | Not Just A Cadbury Ad

A nice gesture by Cadbury to put in names of local stores across cities in the film based on the viewer’s location. In line with its ‘Iss Diwali Aap Kisko Khush Karoge’ line.

Myntra | Kuch Lamhe Khushiyan Baantne Se Hi Bante Hain

There may be a recurrence of themes but we are suckers for well-made, feel-good emotional stories. Here’s another. We’re not complaining. Happy Diwali.

(Powered by www.ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online.

If you would like to have your campaigns featured here or add credits to any of them, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in)

Read Also: Work That Speaks | Top 10 Ads Video Countdown October 2020

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook