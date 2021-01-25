Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 18 to 24 Jan 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Aisle | One By Two | Because Desi Romance Is Different

Instinctively, this approach felt right for a large contingent of young India that is not usually captured by the international players in the dating category. To be sure, it’s not a category problem but probably one that this category faces more – to be seen as cool is imperative; one simply cannot come across as old-fashioned. But I wanted to be sure that I wasn’t probably a bit biased here because of my age and attendant mindset. So I checked with some kids in the first half of their ’20s.

It turns out that I’m not archaic after all. There does exist a young India that these spots portray and address so beautifully. The magic of young love is magical irrespective of where it is set and how it is expressed. That magic comes alive in these films. The makers have elevated the ‘One By Two’ soup bowl to communicate the joy of sharing in a relationship, even the most nascent one. It is in giving, that we receive.

Parle G | Asli Genius | Auron Ki Khushi

Three more films that prove that it is indeed in giving that we receive. This time, an even younger lot turn protagonists around this theme. For brand Parle-G that hit gold when it coined ‘G For Genius’, this is a serious level up. One that reflects the mood of the world, perhaps. The scenarios chosen allow the brand to make us think even as it lets the young ones melt our hearts – and make us smile.

Glance | Baar Baar Dekho

This goes a bit beyond picking words that rhyme with the brand name Glance, as it may seem at first glance. There’s more to it. To structure each content bucket against one such word, pick the perfect (mostly) popular face to front that vertical and execute it with such finesse, involves a fair bit of wizardry. Catchy, short yet unmissable spots to establish a new category is just what the doctor ordered. Brevity is the soul of lingerie, as someone famously said. It also works for advertising.

TrueCaller | #ItsNotOk (2021)

A sustained campaign by the brand over several years is now visible on print and OOH, underlining the unique role each media plays in shifting the consumer from attention and awareness to action and change. One must appreciate the brand for raising the bar on #ItsNotOk consistently, bringing to light an issue that is often treated as a non-issue but one that impacts victims deeply. This year’s thrust on getting women subjected to phone harassment to act against perpetrators should also serve as a deterrent to such crimes.

Pampers | #ItTakes2 (2021)

A father makes a promise to his newborn and with it comes a confession: “Everything I have heard or read until now, has told me that this is all a mother’s job. I must now learn to unlearn that.” Pampers has been consistent in championing equal parenting through #ItTakes2 here (2016) and #DadsCanChange (Pakistan, 2018). We are still scratching the surface in urban India on the issue of sharing domestic duties. There’s a long way to go before we see equality in early parenting. #ItTakes2 therefore will be relevant for a many years to come.

Omnigel | Real Pain Relief

Over-the-top humour works quite well when done right and here’s a good example. Under the cover of humour, a clever comparison is made between the lollipop/chilly and how they can distract one from the pain but not provide real relief. For the latter, there is Omnigel.

Tata Coffee Grand | Shik Shik Shik

Unless the brand is sure of the differentiation highlighted here, it wouldn’t be sticking its neck out and proclaiming it. So let’s assume it rings true to consumers’ ears. If it does, this is a tangible tool for customers picking a pack of coffee off the shelves. In the South of India that appreciates its coffee, the ‘shik shik’ could well offer a promise of flavour and aroma, both elements that can only be experienced post purchase.

Tata Capital | #KarzNahiFarzBhi

The brand’s new loan offering aptly titled ‘Shubharambh’ is billed here as its duty towards those looking to return to their lives and livelihoods post the lockdown. The instances featured are familiar, but heartwarming.

Star Sports | #IndVsEng | #IndiaTaiyarHai

Another set of crazy fans are out to get the opposition, led here by Boman Irani. It must be a huge challenge to come up with a new act for every series and this one comes across as fresh. Irani fits the role perfectly.

Weikfield | Wake Up Life’s Little Moments

So Weikfield is asking us to ‘Wake Up’ to life’s little moments with two slices of life, both of which one can easily relate to. Now this is a category that one starts cheering the moment it spends two seconds away from the product. This one does more than that.

