Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 16 To 24 October 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

My11Circle | Game Ke Deewane

What’s the game without fans? And what is it that fans bring to the game? The raw energy and fan frenzy around Indian cricket have been captured rather well here in multiple short spots.

Fanta | #RangJa

A celebratory anthem or song around sport that pans on fans across the world is something we’ve seen before. This one is colourful, refreshing and vibrant, all perfectly aligned with the brand. The results of the efforts that have gone into the multiple language renditions are worth applauding too.

Campus | What’s Your Move?

You could either argue that this is nothing but song and dance. Or you could view it for the watchable and energetic effort that it is. One version of this spot that ends with ‘What’s your move?’ – that played during #IndvsPak on 24 October – did help the brand stand out amongst a lot of advertising.

UpStox | #StartKarkeDekho

So the brand is continuing from where it left off with the ‘Investments made super easy’ promise it came in with. The escalator spot gives way to the marathoner, while retaining the same flavour and brand of humour. The other spots work just as well, making the series a winner.

CRED | Great For The Good | Kapil Dev

What – or who – will they think of next? CRED retains its quirky signature with another memorable spot.

Star Sports | Disney Hotstar | #MaukaMauka | #MaukaManInMumbai

Not easy to do this every four years (or so). Bringing the ‘Mauka Man’ to Mumbai kept things interesting. Merging that with ‘Siway Shah Rukh Ke’ for Disney+ Hotstar shows a holistic approach. Works doubly well on the viewer.

Axis Bank | #DilSeOpenCelebrations | Diwali Hai Kya?

Axis Bank’s #DilSeOpen goes from strength to strength without seeming forced. This time, it’s just extended the proposition to the festivities of the season. The device of ‘Diwali Hai Kya’ helps keep things interesting.

Glance | Glance Live | Har Pal Happening

A gentle reminder that there are constructive ways to use things like deepfakes. Besides being likely to interest award jurors, the work works really hard for the brand and what it is trying to convey.

Tata Cliq | Tata Cliq Luxury | Every Relationship Is A Gift

Even as the earlier theme film from the brand (slow commerce, luxury nurtured) is still fresh in memory, here comes an interesting piece of work that is titled ‘Thoughtful gifting begins here’. What’s interesting is the story layer that delivers a powerful message – that ‘Every relationship is a gift’. In signature style, this is delivered unhurriedly. The sub-brand has evolved a tone of its own in a crowded marketplace.

Mirchi | Proudly Local



Talking of award juries, I’m not sure such an approach to communicating localisation has been attempted before. This is just what the doctor ordered for a brand that serves multiple markets in local languages. The message is something all regional language media will applaud wholeheartedly.

Neeman’s | Change The Norm

Bumrah has been seen in multiple spots in recent times. The premise of ‘Change the norm’ fits the brand involved here beautifully, aligning itself with the bowler’s unorthodox action.

Cadbury Celebrations | Not Just A Cadbury Ad (2021)

So Shahrukh Khan is engaged in year two to spell out the message that we need to support local stores, following the lead of Cadbury Celebrations. Such a nice initiative needed some amplification and SRK is as good as anyone else to get the message across.

Pepperfry | Furniture That Changes You

It’s hard to imagine this star couple now in the phase of life they have been cast in. And yet, they fit the bill thanks to their acting skills. The script drives home ‘Furniture that changes you’ effortlessly.

Poco C31 | #LifeTested

From the latest iPhone to the Nokia XR20, the ‘tough phone’ as a genre is taking wing. While this phone may not be in the same price points, the premises are spelt out as clearly and quite interestingly.

Wakefit | #ApprovedByKumbhkaran | Jaadu Nahin Science Hai

Very interesting content once more from Wakefit, riding on the sleeping legend of Kumbhkaran. The ‘reporter’ live from the company’s sleep HQ is a riot, rendering the shorter edits usable as spots.

Cadbury Fuse Fit | #NoOverthinkingNeeded

Reminds one of sibling 5 Star’s ‘Do nothing’ but stands up to be counted on its own merit. A slightly different brand of humour does the tough job of conveying what’s on the two sides of the offering.

Pizza Hut | Momo Mia!

Fans of Lola Kutty, rejoice. She delivers this with aplomb helped by a well-written lead-in to the key message. The product makes things interesting too.

Koo | #KooKiyaKya

So the alternative to Twitter is making some noise on Television, too. The work manages to do enough to get noticed. But it holds promise because it’s rooted in a clear premise of why it exists and people should get onto it.

Amazon | Great Indian Festival | Great Indian Heroes

Another feel-good Diwali film, but one that’s’ extremely well made. On the occasion of the sale week, it’s nice to see the e-com brand take some time out to thank the people who make the magic happen.

iPhone 13 | Relax It’s An iPhone

This went up online in September and was spotted on Television during the Men’s T20 World Cup. I’m not sure if the phone is a few rungs above its predecessor but the communication certainly is.

Dabur Chyawanprash | Saluting The Strength Of Mala Pal

Dabur brings us yet another lovely story, this one celebrating the inner strength of a sculptor, billed as one of the first women from her part of the world to enter and excel in the domain. It’s nice to see brands telling us stories respecting regional festivals and flavours. We are richer thanks to them.

OPPO | #FindLight | #LightUpNewBeginnings

It’s the festival of light. And this is yet another celebration of the spirit of that festival, executed without compromise. Nothing more, nothing less.

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in.)

Read Also: Dhani launches new campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook