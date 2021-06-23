Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 16 To 22 June 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Unacademy | Believe

The song! It must have made the makers think twice, about whether they will indeed be able to do justice to the sheer intensity of the track. Surprisingly, without too much of a storyline except for chronicling the milestones Unacademy has crossed on its journey, they manage to pull it off. The soundtrack is enough to keep you riveted, granted, but the visuals could have so easily put one off. No such thing happens. The ‘Thanks for believing’ message is well accepted. The song and theme perhaps also underline the enormity of the brand’s achievement in its space.

Duroflex | #SoundsOfSleep | Enamma Thozhi

It’s not everyday that there comes along an ode to Indian lullabies. As a content idea, this is a perfect fit for Duroflex, launched quite appropriately on the occasion of World Sleep Day in March. On World Music Day comes this instalment of the series, in fact the first of the second series. If Coke Studio stood out with spectacular music, this series scores on music and brand.

SBI Life | #PapaHaiNa

We’ve seen a couple of brands play around ‘adopt a Covid-orphaned child’ but without the much-needed conviction for such a theme.

This one from SBI Life recreates a more regular situation of a family which “adopts” the domestic help’s son and provides for his education and other needs. When Covid19 struck, those on the margins were among the most affected. Many dropped out of school. Luckily for some, their benefactors did not give up on them. When the young man’s father passed away, another ‘father’ was born. This film has been executed with the treatment and nuance it deserved.

Amazon.in | Yeh Bhi Saath Mein



A young couple setting up a new home is the perfect setting for a confession on the lack of prior experience in groceries from the guy. She reveals that they’re in the same boat. But they have little to worry, with Amazon.in being a tap away. I wish the line ‘Yeh bhi saath mein’ had been played up a bit though, giving the soulful theme some legs.

Equitas Bank | Circle of Life | My Mother’s Home (Tamil)

There are times when I have desperately tried to switch off the subtitles on my DTH player, without luck. I wish this one had subtitles though, for the rest of the world that doesn’t understand Tamil!

So a microfinance company has become a bank. It has helped 2,000 pavement dwellers find a respectable new life by giving them an identity in society. The story of one such woman, proud of her new identity and what she can now provide her daughter, is told here. I am certain there are more to come and I do hope they do (with subtitles). Each such story is a ray of hope for those still in the dark.

ACKO Insurance | Happy Father’s Day

It’s not possible not to smile with this kind of work that rings in the chemistry between three generations with warmth. So it’s okay if he knocks a rear view mirror – or two – off. It’s time to give back. And there’s always ACKO.

Vedantu | Yeh Hoti Hai Guarantee

Very interesting use of Aamir Khan, which reminds one of the tyre commercial where he played a dummy. This one gets a simple message (moneyback promise) across while using his animated versions to keep things interesting. When you have an actor this good, why not?

Goibibo | #WeWillTakeOffAgain

An inspiring message from Mr Kher for GenZ that has withstood Covid19 and waged war for good through social media and other avenues to help alleviate suffering. GenZ or not, message delivered loud and clear. From a brand that wants us to take off again in more ways than one.

Kia Sonet | #NowMoreInspiringThanEver

The story flows from the ‘Movement that inspires’ film, using the young ones, the backdrop and some memorable music that has stayed with us. Only this time, there are more features to drive home. These are managed with a distracted young boy on the one hand, and a girl obsessed with the ‘movement’ on the other.

Savlon Cool Hexa

Full marks to Savlon for putting some life into a usually high-hygiene category. “Paseene se haseena (ka number) hath se nikal gayi,” is smart writing that raises hope for more.

Brawl Stars | #AlagSaAction

The star gets so involved in the action that he forgets he’s on a shoot. The viewer has no inkling either. Seems to meet the adrenaline requirements of the category.

Sony Pictures Sports Network | Sony Ten 4 | In Our Language

The Telugu star features in the promos of Sony Ten 4’s Tamil and Telugu avatars and some effort has evidently gone into the making of these spots. The ‘Say it in Tamil/Telugu’ approach hits the spot while the WWE-inspired spot for WWE in regional languages is an amusing melange of South Indian action scenes and WWE itself.

Himalaya Men | #CheerInWhites

What’s your excuse to wear white? Quick, think of something, says the brand, offering prizes for those wearing whites and sending their pics as part of a contest. Two interesting scenarios are featured where Rishabh Pant and partner are in white with a smart comeback – one from a ‘test’ and the other from a holi celebration.

Louis Philippe | #ThanksDad

An ode to the ones who will be playing dads to their fathers for the first time, now. For that thought alone, this one is worthy of applause.

Nirma Advance | Kaam Pe Dhyan Do, Daag Pe Nahi

The message ‘Forget the dirt, focus on the job,’ is delivered by Akshay Kumar. His student complies. This seems to have become the category code. And it works.

