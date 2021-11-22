Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 15 To 21 November 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Mankind Pharma | Men’s Day | #NahiChaltaHai

Why does this remind one of Unacademy’s #TeachThemYoung film? The message is clear and the protagonist delivers strongly again, this time for Mankind Pharma on the occasion of International Men’s Day. The things that we deem acceptable for men to do are not okay, the work underlines. The instances picked are indeed things that happen around us every passing day. It’s time to say they’re not okay. Kudos to Mankind Pharma for speaking to the men who need to change from within by holding up a mirror.

Raymond | Think Weddings, Think Raymond

That little element of surprise which wows you in a sweet, short spot is quite underrated. This Raymond work shines with one such wonderful, playful twist. Yet it is signature Raymond, thanks to the priceless tune.

Vi | #KabhiNaRuko #SpeedSeBadho

One would be disappointed if this brand does not create work that stands out, coming as it does with the legacy of Vodafone and Idea. It’s increasingly evident now that a brand to reckon with is being built here. #SpeedSeBadho gets more entertaining spots that make the point loud and clear.

Policybazaar.com | Life Kabhi Bhi U-Turn Le Sakthi Hai

The elevator spot is hilarious unless you’re someone who takes life and advertising too seriously. The message is spelt out in both the spots without ambiguity and with a lot of flair.

Paisabazaar.com | #PaisonSeBadhkar #LoansThatChangeLives

| The Sweet Sound Of Wood

We’ve seen financial products that have managed to tug at the heartstrings time and again. Yet, when done well, there is no stopping one’s emotions. This film manages to string together a nice, cricket-driven story about a father and his daughter who goes on to play for the country. He can’t see her hitting the winning shot (which was a bit over the top, I thought), but can hear the ‘sweet sound of wood’.

Old Spice India | Smell Ready For Anything

Talking of ‘over the top’, there are brands that need to consistently keep going that route. Here’s Old Spice attempting that with some degree of success.

Manyavar | #ManyavarAaGaya

Take Ranveer Singh, make him move to some high-energy music in a shaadi-party setting, and your job is done – if you’re advertising for men’s wedding wear, that is. It may sound simple but the brand does manage to get him to do different things that keep it interesting. I am sure there’s more coming too. #MaanyavarAaGaya is a winner that helps the brand take ownership of the groom.

Surf Excel | #PourRubPour | 2021

Pour-Rub-Pour has been established thanks to some high-decibel advertising. To keep it interesting over time must be a huge challenge. Spots like these manage to do just that.

Kerala Tourism | #FeelTheSoulOfKerala

This series of films possibly qualifies as a content series rather than advertising but I think by reducing the duration of the spots, Kerala Tourism has done itself a favour. Each spot spells out what’s on offer at one of the picturesque destinations within Kerala. They stay true to the proposition #FeelTheSoulOfKerala. Let’s hope that mother nature stays kind to God’s Own Country.

