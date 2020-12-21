Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 14 Dec to 20 Dec 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Behrouz Biryani | Make Every Moment Special

Another instance of a piece of work elevating the communication in the category and raising the bar. The storyline is simple and not far removed from reality. Whether it’s a birthday or some other celebration, it’s not uncommon to visit an orphanage or share the joy with others less privileged. What is uncommon here is a brand that bills itself as ‘The Royal Biryani’ having the courage to take this seemingly less regal route. The picturisation and narration ensure that the brand remains true to its royal promise while scripting this soulful celebration.

Shaadi.com | #TakeThePressureOff

This pain point is real in arranged marriage scenarios and the truth is that girls suffer far more than men because of this. Excessive queries from all and sundry from the prospective groom’s side or figuring out how to say ‘No’ without the groom’s parents taking offence, are the two plots used. Both are scenarios insightfully drawn from reality.

Platinum Love Bands | Because The Love You Share Is Rare

Several marriages got postponed due to the pandemic and many families had to wait before they met loved ones again. Platinum manages to stick to its ‘rare’ core while telling this story of a young couple-to-be who find each other during the wait to tie the knot.

Facebook | Fuel For India | Nayi Shuruaat

Showcasing real businesses that have survived the Covid19 storm works like magic for Facebook, when done like this. This is far more believable than a fictional advertisement and far more watchable than a testimonial. The shock and pain of the slowdown is something every business will relate to. These businesses surviving the crisis offers them hope and a way out.

Exide Life Insurance | #ApnoKeLiyeDoKadamAur

This series of short spots hit the spot thanks to the solid proposition of going the extra distance for one’s loved ones. The film with the man of the house taking charge of it while his wife prepares for a UPSC exam stands out from the rest. The one with the man protecting his family from the rain with the only umbrella while he himself gets drenched, seems effortlessly effective.

Honda Activa | #PreciousAsGold

How do you make a 20-year edition of a scooter interesting? With memories, says Honda Activa. The plot of a middle-aged couple reliving their courtship days in college is a winner and it has been executed admirably. Those priceless memories allow the brand to pitch the special edition as precious, like gold.

Zivame | Dear Bra | Aishwarya Mohanraj

I have often wondered why brands haven’t leveraged the abundant talent that exists in the Indian stand-up comedy space and the original content they create. There could be a brand that attaches itself to every popular track of comedy – innerwear jokes were lying in wait and have found a suitor in Zivame now. Excellent choice of comic and content ensures a seamless fit.

Prega News | #PregaNewsMeansGoodNews Moment

Prega News rides the opportunity using Anushka Sharma, an expecting mother and celebrity who is in the media on most days with her baby bump. Check. The little touch of “caring for someone more than oneself” with motherhood, makes it watchable.

Bournvita Crunchy | Ab Badon Ke Bahaane Khatm

The brand’s #NoMoreExcuses line continues and now it’s about adults who offer excuses to not eat healthy. The playful father-son exchange is witty and makes things interesting.

Bajaj Pulsar | Stunt Font

The pulse of young biking enthusiasts is captured in this initiative of creating fonts that they can express themselves with. Someone I shared this with hoped that they don’t end up attempting dangerous stunts to flaunt on social media, inspired by this. But then performance bike ads have always been about stunts with riders advising caution. So I am guessing that a font and gifs can hardly be deemed dangerous.

Vivo | #SwitchOff For Family | #2021Together

This isn’t the first time, won’t be the last. From Ramadan and Diwali, taking time off devices for family is a message that has been driven time and again by brands, including telcos and handset makers. As they say, as long as a problem exists, it needs to be addressed. So more such communication is welcome. Vivo India itself had underlined this message in a winsome spot featuring Aamir Khan asking people to switch off their mobiles for a day last New Year. It’s nice to see the brand continuing with the theme. Device-dependence has only grown with the lockdown and this is a much-needed message as we step into the new year.

