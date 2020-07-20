Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews 13 – 19 July 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Motilal Oswal | Skin In The Game

They arrived on the scene underlining that experts know best. A powerful audio-visual manifestation of that insight became the signature for the mutual funds brand in a usually bland category. The current work is no less, rooted in another truth that finds wonderful expression on film. The creative approach of focusing on restaurant owners who don’t eat their outlet’s food works as a perfect parallel to highlight promoters investing in their fund. It also lends itself to vibrant humour aided by the signature soundtrack. Besides a decent idea and above par execution, what separates these pieces of work is the insight they are born from.

Mamaearth | #GoodnessInside

Heartwarming work that tells us that it takes very little to make the shift towards goodness. In doing so, the work is aligning the brand with goodness. A little feel-good nudge to choose not just goodness, but also the brand. The instances pictured are everyday scenes in our lives that one can readily relate to. The film manages to say a lot, while spelling out very little.

Bumble | Love Will Find A Way

When all dating has been confined to the virtual world, what does an online dating app do? Bumble here makes a larger statement with ‘Love will find a way’, rising above the lockdown and its attendant challenges. While doing so, it is also celebrating the little blooms of budding relationships, on screens.

Titan Watches | #GiftATitanSmile

This may not be the best film to come from the Titan stable, but it still stands out. It plays on the smile you can bring to a loved one’s face with a gift — for no reason or occasion. The exchange between the characters is warm and natural. The joy of gifting has been reinvented, yet its magic remains timeless.

RBL Bank | #RahoCyberSafe

Very simple and straightforward plots that show aware customers not falling for cyber fraud. The makers have made an effort in execution and it shows. The result is a light and funny series that gets the message across interestingly.

Gulf Oil | Let’s Get Moving Again

A lot of thought and effort must have gone into this one. If the mandate was to leverage and showcase the association with Manchester United, this counts as a winner. The animation does justice to the stature of the brands featured. The work also makes an emphatic brand statement as we exit the lockdown.

Dominos Pizza | Order Karna Safe Hai

How much can you say with pizza slices? Going by this film, a lot. One of the biggest challenges facing pizza brands must be to convince people that it’s now safe to order. That task has been addressed creatively here. First, they give us a glimpse of the locked down life, then urge us to bring back some semblance of normalcy, before assuring us that it’s safe to order. All of this through creative visualisation of pizza slices themselves. The product is never out of the frame, even when the talk is about the lockdown. The jingle version is quite entertaining. And that doesn’t hurt in the present times.

