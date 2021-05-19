Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 12 To 18 May 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Facebook | More Together | Rizwan

Facebook has followed up on its Diwali work with something equally endearing for Eid. If ‘Pooja didi’ celebrated an empathetic employer in Covid times, ‘Rizwan’ is the story of a young man who has lost his parents to the pandemic. Ergo, he has taken it upon himself to ensure that the vaccine-avoiding elders of his town don’t meet the same fate. With a little help via Facebook.

Both these festive films from Facebook deal with real problems rooted in today’s context. The Covid19 pandemic has presented the world with a highly charged canvas, on which heroes of different hues are being given their due. Pooja was one of them. Rizwan is another. These are on-screen manifestations of real heroes amongst us and hence earn our adulation.

Malkist | #MalkistCantResist!

A very simple ‘irresistible’ cracker story is delivered wonderfully thanks to the casting. The young actor from Kerala and Big B on an airplane provides an interesting setting for the message to be enacted.

UTI Mutual Fund | Sahi Baat Mummy Ne Kahi Thi

A mother’s advice all through one’s life, is smartly interwoven with investment advice, and all of it is set to a pleasant and catchy tune. This Mother’s Day work scores on category relevance more than most.

IAA India Chapter | The World Needs A Breather



Even as we hear stories of employers’ empathy that warm our hearts, there are several opportunistic employers who are making use of the pandemic ‘opportunity’ and some who are plain desperate. This is a timely appeal from the IAA to their conscience as the second Covid wave disrupts lives and livelihoods. Empathy is indeed the best incentive one can provide anyone at this time, employees included.

Columbia Pacific Communities | #ReachOut

Another appeal that underlines the need for empathy, and pay heed to elders who are locked down, afraid, hopeless and in need of someone to hear them out and counsel them. Powerfully visualised to make an impact.

Zomato | Favourite Khaana, Muskurane Ka Bahana

This worked like a flashback to the same time in 2020, when a lot of work offered us a glimpse into the positive side of the pandemic – sharing a roof and meals with family included. Only this time, there is very little of the celebratory mood left because the virus seems to have hit everyone very close to home. That said, one has to look at the positive side, and food delivery apps have to get the message across that it’s okay to order in and get some cheer from one’s favourite dishes.

Sony Sports India | #SirfSonyPeDikhega

The jealous neighbour plot works, whether it is for water tanks, paints or the content on one’s screens. In this case, Sonny Sports’ upcoming programming across cricket, soccer and other sports are the cause for unending celebrations in Ranvir Shorey’s family, much to the pain of his neighbours.

Mirinda | Flip For Cash (Tamil)

Some of the fun must be lost in translation. But it is visually amusing and entertaining enough to watch even without the voices. Perfectly in line with #Mirindaaah.

Cars24 | #AWholeNewWorldOfCars

After watching the first spot, I was wondering if these ladies hadn’t heard of online matrimony sites where potential grooms (husbands) are indeed listed (as are brides). The second spot made a lot more sense though, with the 7-day return option coming through loud and clear. Here’s hoping there’s more coming.

Hyundai | #AisiCareNowhere

So Hyundai is promising ‘Asli Care’ with two versions of brand ambassador SRK. One who opts for the mom and pop garage and the other who goes to the brand-authorised offering. Short, simple and smart use of brand ambassador.

Amrutanjan Comfy | The Power To Be You

One could argue that there is no cut-through creative idea here. But the thought of ‘The power to be you’ is empowering for many young girls like the one featured here, who may drop off the education system because of her periods. Those five words offer them hope of a different future.

