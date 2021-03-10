Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 1 to 8 March 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Axis Bank | #BillInTheMiddle

I am not a big fan of the ‘social experiment’ format. But when it’s done like this to make a very important point, I can’t stop myself from applauding the brains behind it. Three tables at a restaurant, all booked by women, who take the lead in placing the orders and also call for the bill, have another thing in common – the bills are handed to a man at the table. The approach here is absolutely balanced and nuanced. The appeal is simply to place the bill in the middle.

Kerala Tourism | A Change Of Air | Love Is In The Air

Continuing its delightful ‘A Change Of Air’ series is Kerala Tourism and this instalment doesn’t disappoint. The spot comes alongside several short films in documentary format around festivals, cuisine and the monsoons Kerala is blessed with (The Land of the Rain Ragas). Like the concerned mother in the spot that launched ‘A Change Of Air’, this time there is a male protagonist worried about traveling and crowds. The narrative smartly uses his companion to show the kind of ‘crowds’ one will encounter in the arms of nature. I hope we get to see more work in this series soon.

Clinic Plus | #MeriBetiStrong (2021)

Clinic Plus is a brand that has owned the mother-daughter bond and made the case for strong daughters. Now it is taking the conversation a step further into the domain of domestic violence. The issue is apt for the Covid age. The message is beautifully captured in the line which translates as, “When she sees the mother suffer in silence, how will the daughter learn to speak up?”

Honda | Saluting Women Driving More Than Just Cars

Women are driving a lot more than just cars – this ode to them for Women’s Day is carried on the shoulders of that core thought. And only a car brand could have pulled this off.

Bumble | #AllOurMoves

Why celebrate only the super achievers? What about the rest of us? A valid question. And why only special moments? What about our every move? Food for thought, aptly coming from a brand that has championed women making the first move.

Vi | #SpeedSeBadho​

‘She sells sea shells’ is a adapt of the tongue twister that gets straight to the point and gets the message across clearly. Faster internet is the need of the hour but it has been sold to us in a hundred ways before. Something as wacky as this always has a better chance of cutting through.

Unacademy | The Greatest Lesson

Retirement hasn’t affected the stature of this former India cricketer. Pitching failure as the fuel of champions with real footage featuring Sachin Tendulkar is Unacademy. Coupled with its ‘Let’s crack it’ message, the brand is addressing a critical part of education that doesn’t often get attention – the inspiration.

Aditya Birla Capital | #SapnoKiSuno

There are many ways to discourage a dreamer and the lockdown provided naysayers with one more. Brands have encouraged people to follow their dreams before, promising to stand by their side. Aditya Birla Capital does that quite well here by employing the right emotional capital. The different needs addressed by loans (education / business etc.) don’t stand apart like chapters, but flow smoothly as one coherent dream. The brand’s voice is encouraging.

Sunfeast Mom’s Magic | Iss Dil Ke Aage Sabki Haar Hai

There’s no match for a mother. Not even your boss. Mom’s Magic has title rights to celebrate a mom’s indefatigable nature and is exercising it here.

Tata Safari | #ReclaimYourLife

This isn’t the first time we’re seeing an auto brand urge folks to get away from the daily grind of the city. That makes it a challenge for brands taking this route to stand out. Tata Safari manages to reiterate its proposition of ‘Reclaim your life’ with rejuvenated vigour here, by putting some life into the film.

Facebook | #MoreTogether | Duniya Tumhare Saath Hai

So the Facebook #MoreTogether series continues with this small town ground-to-glory story of a soccer coach from India’s NorthEast. I am certain that there are more to come.

Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut | Boost Your Family’s Immunity

I wish the brand name was a little shorter but I am sure the makers have their reasons. The product and hence the spot draw on the present trend of multiple natural immunity supplements being consumed by the family. The brand promises to bring three of them in one product and the commercial visualises the benefit.

